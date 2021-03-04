MARYVILLE, Mo. — A little more than a month after a fire forced the evacuation and relocation of all inmates, the Nodaway County Jail has reopened.
Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong said operations are back to normal, and inmates were returned from Buchanan and Andrew counties, where they were temporarily housed.
“We are happy to have the jail back open so that we can fully serve our law enforcement counterparts,” Strong said in an email.
On Jan. 14, the fire that began in a holding cell around 8 p.m. caused significant smoke damage to parts of the building. That is the only cell not able to be used, Strong said.
The cell was occupied by Ethen Mark Bentley, 29, of Stella, Nebraska. He has been charged with first-degree arson, a class B felony, in connection with the fire.