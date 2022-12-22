WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — Two Nodaway County brothers harvested what appears to be a record-breaking raccoon while hunting in Worth County last week. Couper Simmons shot a 35-pound raccoon in their regular hunting location with his brother Hunter.
“Almost every time we go out, we are in that area,” Hunter Simmons said. “I haven’t seen a raccoon close to this size.”
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the current record for a harvested raccoon was set at 28 pounds and 8 ounces in 2015 by Dennis Nelson in Gentry County. New hunting records are determined at the end of the hunting season in February.
The brothers contacted Conservation Agent Brandon Lyddon shortly after the hunt to have the raccoon weighed on a certified scale.
Currently, the raccoon sits in a freezer as the Simmons brothers wait for the official record to be declared and have plans to have the animal mounted.
“We’re going to get it to a taxidermist as soon as we find one that has the time to get it in,” Simmons said.
