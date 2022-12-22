Record-breaking raccoon

Hunter, left, and Couper Simmons, right, hold up the apparent record-breaking raccoon they harvested in Worth County last week.

 SUBMITTED BY BRANDON LYDDON/MISSOURI DEPT. OF CONSERVATION

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — Two Nodaway County brothers harvested what appears to be a record-breaking raccoon while hunting in Worth County last week. Couper Simmons shot a 35-pound raccoon in their regular hunting location with his brother Hunter.

“Almost every time we go out, we are in that area,” Hunter Simmons said. “I haven’t seen a raccoon close to this size.”

