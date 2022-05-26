MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Commission recently approved providing grant funds to the Maryville Public Library to provide limited-use library cards for young children countywide.
Of the four options provided to the commissioners, the one selected will provide $14,100 to purchase 705 three-item limited-use cards at $20 apiece.
The $20 cards will be available for children in prekindergarten through sixth grade countywide for one year. According to documents provided by the library, it should be enough to provide a card to all children within the age range in the county who live outside of Maryville.
Maryville Public Library Director Stephanie Patterson said any funds not used this year will be carried over to the next fiscal year and tracked through the library’s records.
“With this funding, the Nodaway County Commissioners are providing a fiscally responsible way for us to increase our book checkout capacity for one year to include all kids in the county, from birth through sixth grade,” she said in an email to The Forum. “The library in Maryville is grateful for the opportunity to be leveraged in that direction.”
Patterson said that according to the Missouri State Library, roughly three out of four counties in Missouri provide a countywide library tax used for a countywide or regional library system. Nodaway County does not have a dedicated tax. The annual fee for a full-access card for anyone living outside of the city of Maryville’s taxing district is $68.
“This is just something to help the youth outside the city limits to afford library cards,” Nodaway County Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker said. “… Their price is a lot higher. … There’s no county taxes for the library so this is to help them get use out of the library.”