MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Extension Council staff recognized outstanding leaders during Monday night’s meeting held at the Mozingo Event Center.
Not only did staff recognize three families with farms designated as Missouri Century Farms, but also two women who have supported the program in multiple ways over the years by naming them as the 2020 recipients of the University of Missouri Extension Leaders Honor Roll.
Nancy Greeley was elected to the council in 2017, and during her two terms she served as treasurer, advocated for MU Extension in the county and has had numerous good ideas for the program, according to information from the council.
She served in her role to the maximum capacity and is always looking for ways to connect MU Extension to the local community. She began her contributions as a 4-H leader for many years. Her three children were active members and Greeley was the leader of the North Nodaway 4-H Club.
Marcee Dougan, though not available for the meeting, also was recognized by Randa Doty, University of Missouri Extension engagement specialist who spoke of her support of Extension.
Her involvement with Nodaway County 4-H started in 1978 when she was a member of the Mozingo Valley and Lads and Lassies 4-H clubs. As a third generation member of her family to be involved in the Nodaway County 4-H, Dougan has spent many hours assisting with Nodaway County Achievement Day, co-club leading the Northeast Bluejays, Nodaway County Arts and Crafts Day, the Nodaway County Shooting Sports Shoot at Miller’s Range and being a part of the council.
“Nancy and Marcee, we appreciate your support that you provide MU Extension in Nodaway County,” said Doty.
Missouri Century Farms
Three Nodaway County family farms were added to the list of Missouri Century Farms which recognizes the accomplishments of long-term family farm owners.
This year’s families include the following:
- Pat and Amy (Kemper) Ackley Farm – James Ackley – 80 acres near Conception Junction, in the family since 1914
- Richard E. Greeley Farm – Gary Greeley – 160 acres near Burlington Junction, in the family since 1919
- Max and Janet Medsker Farm – Max and Janet Medsker and Ryan and Erin Medsker – 80 acres near Graham, in the family since 1919
The Centennial Farm program started in 1976 when 2,850 Missouri farm owners in 105 of 114 Missouri counties were recognized as owning a centennial farm.
According to information from the Extension council, interest in the program continued after 1976, with several farm owners asking about having their farms recognized.
The University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources and University of Missouri Extension planned a 10-year update in 1986 called the “Century Farm” program. That update added 1,080 farms to the list of farms recognized for being family-owned for 100 years or more.
Even then, some farmers weren’t able to take part, so the university and Extension planned annual updates. The program has sustained as a yearly event with more than 100 farms recognized each year, according to Extension information.
Attending Monday night’s event were Gary Greeley and Mark Greeley. Gary’s twin brother Jerry was unable to attend the presentation.
For the Medskers, three generations of family were in attendance, albeit one has yet to be born. Max and Janet Medsker, Ryan and Erin Medsker plus one, were on hand for the presentation. Max smiled as he pointed out the impending addition to the family. Janet said she has another sign that includes the names of two other generations recognizing all the family members involved in the farm.