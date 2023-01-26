MU Extension of Nodaway County
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County University of Missouri Extension Council will hold its annual council election from Jan. 23-27, according to a news release from the organization.

Any Nodaway County resident who is of voting age is eligible to vote. Votes may be cast online through the Nodaway County Extension webpage at bit.ly/3KGV8LS or at the office located in the Nodaway County Administration Center. If voting by paper ballot, ballots must be received at the Nodaway County Extension Office by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

