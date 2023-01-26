MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County University of Missouri Extension Council will hold its annual council election from Jan. 23-27, according to a news release from the organization.
Any Nodaway County resident who is of voting age is eligible to vote. Votes may be cast online through the Nodaway County Extension webpage at bit.ly/3KGV8LS or at the office located in the Nodaway County Administration Center. If voting by paper ballot, ballots must be received at the Nodaway County Extension Office by 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
In 2023, six members will be elected for two-year terms from the countywide district.
- Jackie Baker, Barnard
- Ethan Boss, Maryville
- Nickolas Freeman, Maryville
- Nicole Honan, Elmo
- Bridget Kenny, Maryville
- Glenna Schantz, Maryville
The extension council is made up of 12 elected members and four appointed members from a countywide district with half being elected each year. Council members serve two-year terms beginning in March of each year. Appointed members are from the city of Maryville, Missouri Farm Bureau, MFA and the Nodaway County Commission.