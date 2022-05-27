MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County D.A.R.E. program recently received a grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust.
Corporal Cory McDonald, with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, told The Forum last week that his organization received a $5,000 grant to purchase supplies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
On Tuesday, he explained further that many of their supplies had been stored under the jail and were ruined when last year’s jail fire occurred and water used to fight it breached the storage location.
Now the supplies such as pencils, pens, rulers and highlighters are stored in a temperature-controlled storage closet located near McDonald’s new office in the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center. The center is located on the bottom floor of the Nodaway County Administration Center.
“It’s nice that we have climate control in here,” McDonald said.
McDonald thanked the trustees for the grant and provided them a tour of the new facility.