MARYVILLE R-II
MARYVILLE, Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the July 19 meeting of the Maryville R-II Board of Education:
- The board set its annual tax rate hearing for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, preceding the regular monthly meeting, which it also moved to that date.
- Board members approved a new employee assistance program through Employee and Family Resources, of Des Moines, at a cost of $5,982.12 for the 2023- 2024 school year. According to contract paperwork this program will allow employees up to six sessions with a counselor.
- The board approved a resolution for bond resolution authorizing the bond prepayment of Series 2019 general obligation refunding bonds.
- In his superintendent’s report, Logan Lightfoot said quite a bit is happening as the district prepares for Phase I of its long-range facilities plan. He plans to present the preliminary plans, including plans and renderings, during the district’s all-staff meeting on Aug. 16. He also is preparing RFPs and RFQs for services and products to secure the most competitive pricing and best services. Lightfoot plans to have some of these ready for board approval in August, which will allow them to develop and start a timeline for project completion.
Resignations
- Max Spitzmiller, 2023- 2024 paraprofessional (credit recovery) at the high school
- Artie Velarde, AEL teacher effective July 12
- Rhiannon Niemeier, 2023- 2024 paraprofessional at the early childhood center
- Taylor Wisneski, 2023- 2024 paraprofessional at the high school
Extra Duty Assignments
- Tyler Nickerson, 2023- 2024 softball head coach at the high school
NODAWAY-HOLT R-VII
GRAHAM, Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the July 19 meeting of the Nodaway-Holt R-VII Board of Education:
- The board set the tax rate public hearing for Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. with the regular August board meeting immediately to follow.
- The board approved setting the tuition rate at $6,000 for the 2023-24 school year.
Personnel
Resignations
- Jill Wieland, 2023-2024 paraprofessional, yearbook sponsor and varsity cheer head coach
Recommendations for Employment
- Diana Long, 2023-2024 paraprofessional and yearbook sponsor
- Kelli Wilmes, 2023-2024 varsity cheer head coach
- Brady Atwell, 2023-2024 varsity assistant football coach
NORTH NODAWAY R-VI
HOPKINS, Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the July 19 meeting of the North Nodaway R-VI Board of Education:
- Board members approved a bid of $4,700 from Asphalt Renovations to extend the asphalt at the elementary to in front of the new addition.
- The board approved dedicating the preschool in memory of Beccy Baldwin.
- Board members approved a bid of $15,024.58 from MTE for library furniture at the elementary school in Pickering.
- The board tabled a bid for power washing until the next meeting.
- Board members set the district’s tax rate hearing for 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
- The board approved the 2023-2024 tuition rate of $13,016 per child for nonresidents.
- Student tuition for full-time and part-time employees was set at $0.
Personnel
Resignations
- Vicki Heideman, elementary paraprofessional
- Shelley Combs, paraprofessional
- Zaire Sutton, assistant football coach
SOUTH NODAWAY R-IV
BARNARD, Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the July 19 meeting of the South Nodaway R-IV Board of Education:
- Board members set the annual tax rate hearing for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
- The board approved final 2022-2023 budget numbers.
- Board members approved PK-12 Principal Aaron Murphy as the district’s migrant, EL and homeless coordinator.
- The board approved hiring Bryan Freemyer, who is already employed as a coach with the district, as the district’s junior high boys assistant football coach.
NORTHEAST NODAWAY R-V
RAVENWOOD, Mo. — The following are notes from the minutes of the July 20 meeting of the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education:
- The board approved the consent agenda which included setting the tax rate hearing date for Aug. 17, approved financial reports, accounts payable, a corporate resolution with Southern Bank, the vo-tech transportation agreement and more.
- During the reports portion, Superintendent Brenda Dougan introduced several new teachers to the board. New teachers include Eryn Kemper, third grade; Bailey Justice, kindergarten; Shea Gladman, sixth grade; Sydney Meek, agriculture; and Hayston Wilson, counseling services.
- The superintendent reported that items for the FACS program, funded by a grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Trust, have been ordered. She also reported that fresh paints had been added, the gym has been refinished, carpet in the FACS room installed and the custodians are in the process of waxing the floor. Occu-Tec has been scheduled to test 24 water sources for lead levels. Five new desktops have been purchased in the process of updating staff workstations.
- Principal Heidi Beatty briefed the board on preparation for the upcoming school year and what students have been up to in July, including the senior class selling over 1,000 ducks at the Parnell Festival & Duck Days.
- Beatty also said she will be serving as the vice president for the Northwest Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.
- Assistant Principal Chaim Jenkins updated the board on summer and fall athletics and activities. Regular season fall practices begin Aug. 7 and sports physicals must be completed prior to practice. An order has been placed for new junior high girls and boys basketball uniforms.