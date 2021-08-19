MARYVILLE, Mo. — The data released last week from the 2020 Census showed that over the past 10 years, both Nodaway County and the city of Maryville saw historic numbers of people leave their communities, hitting benchmarks never seen since they were founded.
According to U.S. Census records, the last time a census counted so few people in Nodaway County was in 1870, when the county tallied 14,751 people. Ten years later, the county would more than double in size, and keep growing until 1900, when it peaked at 32,938.
Over the next seven decades, Nodaway County continued to shrink in every census until leveling out around 22,000 people from the 1970s until 2010. In that year’s census, the county saw a sharp growth of more than 1,400 people.
Ten years later, and the county has seen one of its largest population declines ever. Only in the decade after the population boom of 1900 have more people moved away from Nodaway County than the 2,129 in last year’s census: after the all-time high of 1900, by 1910, the population had shed 4,105 people, down to 28,833 — 12½ percent of the county’s residents.
The city of Maryville, meanwhile, has seen steadily high growth since the first census that tallied its 427 residents in 1860. From 1920-1970, the town more than doubled in size, growing from just over 4,700 to nearly 10,000 during that 50-year period. In several decades, the city has seen large jumps of 10 percent growth or more, including the largest one of the 20th century in 1970, when more than 2,100 people had moved to Maryville over the previous decade — vaulting its population from 7,807 to 9,970.
In the 10 years from 2010-2020, Maryville lost more than double the total population that had left the city across all other census periods combined. Prior to 2020, only three times had Maryville shrunk during a census period: in 1920, when the population dropped from 4,762 in 1910 to 4,711; in 1980, falling from 9,970 to 9,558; and in 2000, when the population dropped by 82 from 10,663 to 10,581.