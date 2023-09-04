Nodaway
Buy Now

The Nodaway Chorale performed its spring concert titled “Cinemagic!” on Sunday, May 7, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.

 PAXSON HAWS/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale plans to launch its fall rehearsal season at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the First Christian Church, 201 W. Third St.

According to a news release, rehearsals in preparation for a December holiday concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags