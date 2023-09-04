MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale plans to launch its fall rehearsal season at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, at the First Christian Church, 201 W. Third St.
According to a news release, rehearsals in preparation for a December holiday concert will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday.
The chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular, mixed-voice chorus for singers from various communities in the county and a mission of setting in motion in the community an appreciation, appetite and affinity for choral music.
“As the area’s premier community chorus, we’re looking forward to preparing an appealing program of seasonal holiday music,” said Jim Rash, music director. “We’re pleased that the number of active singers continues to increase. We invite anybody who loves to sing to join us. Our chorus is composed of educators, office workers, health care professionals, writers, businesspersons, high school and university students and retirees, all of whom love singing with friends.”
Rash said the group is excited to get back to work after its record-breaking attendance at the spring concert. This year’s chorale plans to prepare a diverse array of music including sacred and secular holiday tunes, an audience sing-along and a touch of holiday humor.
“We’re also thrilled to announce that we will be joined for the fifth year by Maryville High School Spectrum chorus as guest performers, plus we’ll welcome as special instrumentalists the 10th Street Brass,” he said.