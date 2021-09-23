MARYVILLE, Mo. — All the children were unharmed and no injuries were reported when a subcompact car crashed into a school bus Thursday afternoon on Seventh Street in Maryville.
According to Maryville police officer Matt McMillen, the driver of a white Nissan Versa told officers that at about 3 p.m., he pulled into the parking lot at Parkway Apartments near Seventh and Davis streets and meant to hit the brake, but instead pressed the accelerator by accident. That sent the Versa through a small green yard where the vehicle struck a tree, which redirected the vehicle into the street and under Maryville R-II school bus No. 46.
McMillen said since there was no serious damage to the bus and it was not at risk of becoming dangerous it was safer to keep the children on the bus throughout the process.
He said officers got the names of all those aboard.
“It was an unusual situation, no fault of our driver,” said R-II Superintendent Becky Albrecht, who was on the scene. “She was just driving down the road and this happened. But all the kids are safe and she did what she what she needed to do as far as following protocol with the company.”
She said the school district made arrangements to have another school bus pick up all the children and take them home.
“Of course they’re excited right now, wound up, but everybody’s safe. That’s the most important thing,” Albrecht said.
The Nissan was able to be removed from under the bus by a driver with Walker Body Shop & Towing of Maryville.