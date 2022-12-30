Christopher R. Nicholson

Troop H Chief Communications Operator

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Captain Shawn P. Skoglund, commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph, announces the following promotion effective Dec. 25.

Assistant Chief Operator Christopher R. Nicholson, Troop H, has been promoted to chief operator of Troop H Communications. 

