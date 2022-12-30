ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Captain Shawn P. Skoglund, commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph, announces the following promotion effective Dec. 25.
Assistant Chief Operator Christopher R. Nicholson, Troop H, has been promoted to chief operator of Troop H Communications.
Nicholson was hired by the Patrol on April 14, 2002, as a telecommunicator in Troop B, in Macon.
In March 2004, he transferred to Troop H in St. Joseph. Nicholson was promoted to assistant chief on Jan. 8, 2012.
Nicholson is a native of Ravenwood. In 2002, he graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in marketing.
