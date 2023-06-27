Walmart entrance 6-27-23

The new Walmart/Marymart drive will open on Wednesday, the city said in a news release. Temporary stop signs will be placed for east-west traffic until the new traffic signal is operational.

 CITY OF MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The new Walmart/Marymart drive will open Wednesday morning.

In a news release on Tuesday, the city of Maryville announced that contractor VF Anderson Builders has completed base construction of the new drive, but the new traffic signal at that location is not yet operational. Temporary stop signs will be placed for east-west traffic along the roadway.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags