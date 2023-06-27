MARYVILLE, Mo. — The new Walmart/Marymart drive will open Wednesday morning.
In a news release on Tuesday, the city of Maryville announced that contractor VF Anderson Builders has completed base construction of the new drive, but the new traffic signal at that location is not yet operational. Temporary stop signs will be placed for east-west traffic along the roadway.
Additionally, subcontractor Herzog Contracting Corp. is scheduled to begin main line asphalt paving operations this week. The contractor will commence milling South Main Street and intersections at South Avenue and State Highway V on Thursday. Temporary closures of east-west traffic at the South Avenue and Highway V intersections are likely. Detour signs and traffic guidance will be provided during any temporary closure, city’s release noted.
The milling will be completed on Friday, the news release said, in order to avoid issues over the July Fourth weekend.
Then on July 5, main line asphalt wedging and paving operations are set to begin and last approximately one week. Traffic will be down to two lanes with one in each direction for both milling and overlay paving operations. Access will remain to businesses at all times with minor delays expected as equipment works past each property, the release noted.