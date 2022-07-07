MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville plans to apply for funding to build a new walking trail along East Thompson Street.
During the regular City Council meeting held on June 27, council members approved a resolution supporting and pledging to fund the East Thompson Street Trail Project, a proposed trail that would extend an 8-foot-wide off-street concrete trail along East Thompson Street from South Davis Street to Laura Street.
The proposed segment would connect the city’s trail network at South Davis Street to the Maryville Housing Authority property and additional neighborhoods on the east side, and would open up the possibility of future extensions north on South Laura Street with the intention of reaching destinations like Beal Park and the Maryville Aquatic Center.
The resolution approved last month was a required step to be eligible for the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program for 2022.
The federally funded program focuses on providing grants for non-traditional transportation projects, like walking trails, biking trails and other forms of non-motorized transportation.
City staff estimated the cost of the trail to be about $400,000; the city would need to provide a 20 percent match of $80,000 through the TAP with the grant program providing the rest.
In 2019, the city successfully used the TAP for the $350,000 Torrance Street Trail Project, which began construction this summer.