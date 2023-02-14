2-13-23 Maryville Council 1

The city of Maryville plans to construct a trail that will connect the existing paved trail behind Maryville Middle School and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville to the trail set to be completed as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project along South Main Street.

 CITY OF MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A project approved Monday by the Maryville City Council will connect the soon-to-be-completed sidewalk that will run along South Main Street to the existing trail network that extends behind Maryville Middle School to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, the council approved a $14,800 agreement with SK Design Group to provide engineering services for the approximately 500-foot trail extension. The new segment will connect the existing east-west trail behind the middle school and hospital to the new north-south trail that will run along the west side of South Main. That north-south trail is part of the larger South Main Corridor Improvement Project, and, once Phase II of that overhaul is eventually completed, the trail will extend from the intersection with South Avenue to Kawasaki.

2-13-23 Maryville Council 2
Buy Now

Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons admires an antique speaking trumpet that was given to Maryville Fire Chief William Critchfield in 1909. The trumpet was recently acquired for the city through an initiative driven by current Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh, with an assist from Maryville City Council member Benjamin Lipiec, who drove the trumpet from its most recent owner in Michigan back to Maryville. Rickabaugh presented the trumpet to the City Council on Monday.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags