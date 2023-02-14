This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
The city of Maryville plans to construct a trail that will connect the existing paved trail behind Maryville Middle School and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville to the trail set to be completed as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project along South Main Street.
Maryville Mayor Tye Parsons admires an antique speaking trumpet that was given to Maryville Fire Chief William Critchfield in 1909. The trumpet was recently acquired for the city through an initiative driven by current Maryville Fire Chief Phil Rickabaugh, with an assist from Maryville City Council member Benjamin Lipiec, who drove the trumpet from its most recent owner in Michigan back to Maryville. Rickabaugh presented the trumpet to the City Council on Monday.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A project approved Monday by the Maryville City Council will connect the soon-to-be-completed sidewalk that will run along South Main Street to the existing trail network that extends behind Maryville Middle School to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, the council approved a $14,800 agreement with SK Design Group to provide engineering services for the approximately 500-foot trail extension. The new segment will connect the existing east-west trail behind the middle school and hospital to the new north-south trail that will run along the west side of South Main. That north-south trail is part of the larger South Main Corridor Improvement Project, and, once Phase II of that overhaul is eventually completed, the trail will extend from the intersection with South Avenue to Kawasaki.
Work on the segment is expected to be completed later this year, after Phase I of the South Main project wraps up.
McDanel also said the South Main revamp remains on track for a spring finish and is about 78 percent complete.
Short-term rental Additionally during Monday’s meeting, the council approved a request by Jordan Stiens, of Lincoln, Nebraska, for a special use permit to operate a short-term rental on a property located at 309 W. Second St.
Because the property is zoned within the university neighborhood overlay district, it required a special use permit.
Last week, the Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously agreed to recommend approval by the council with the stipulation that Stiens add two off-street parking spaces, which Stiens agreed to do.
As many short-term rental property owners in Maryville do, Stiens, who primarily lives out-of-state, will have a Maryville resident serve as the de facto property manager, as required by city ordinance.
Council members approved a contract of up to $16,500 with Snyder & Associates for engineering services for sanitary sewer improvements along Park Avenue between Oak and Dewey streets. The improvements will include five new grinder pumps along that stretch to protect residents from system backups. That segment has been prone to backup from flow overloads. The grinder pumps will serve as a short-term fix as the city continues to study long-term solutions like increasing capacity.
The council approved a land lease with Tim Randall for hangar No. 10 at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. Randall purchased the hangar recently from Kevin Rankin. The 20-year lease for the 1,162-square-foot space runs from Feb. 14 to Dec. 31, 2043, at an annual rent of $255.61.
Council members approved a new land lease with Tom and Traci Snyders to build a new hangar at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. The new, 65-by-60-foot hangar will go on a vacant parcel at the north end on the west side of the taxiway and will include a 25-foot apron connecting to the taxiway. The lease will run from April 14 to Dec. 31, 2043, at an annual rent of $858.
The council approved a request by Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck to hold the 36th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the 300 block of North Market Street on March 17 at 5:17 p.m.
Council members approved the reappointment of Bob Hall and Coby Lamb, at-large representatives, and Stephanie Yount, representing the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, to the Maryville Tourism Committee for three-year terms expiring on March 1, 2025.
City administrative assistant Heather Griffith has been promoted to community relations manager for the city, a new position that will encompass many of Griffith’s previous duties while adding other public-facing roles that involve representing the city to the public and public messaging, according to McDanel.