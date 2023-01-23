MARYVILLE, Mo. — With snow on the ground outside, Maryville city officials outlined a sunny year for Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, highlighted by new additions to the golf schedule.
During the Maryville City Council meeting on Monday evening, Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said several new tournaments are headed to Mozingo this year in addition to those that had been previously scheduled.
The Golfweek Amateur Tour, the oldest and largest amateur tour in the country, is set for May 20. Heiland said the field is anticipated to be about 100 players.
“A great recognition to be selected for this,” Heiland said.
The Grint Tour, a Kansas City-area amateur tour, will stop by Mozingo on May 27 with a field expected to be around 80 players.
On June 9 will be a Voices of Courage benefit tournament, a fundraiser set up by Voices of Courage, a child advocacy center in St. Joseph. This tournament will be open to the public to participate.
In addition to the new tournaments, Heiland said Mozingo staff has installed new hitting mats and sensors in both golf simulators.
“It’s actually operating probably the best it’s ever operated,” he said.
And players will find 24 new benches installed for the Watson 9 and the driving range, along with replacements or upgrades for all benches for the Sechrest 18.
Looking ahead, Heiland said tree clearing for a planned new disc golf course is about 60 percent complete. In July of last year, the city announced plans to put the course in at The Point. Following the tree clearing, which Heiland said should be completed in the next couple of weeks, staff can continue with final course layout and preparing for tee box construction and basket placement this spring.
Heiland said the course is on track to open to the public by Memorial Day weekend.
Police grant
The Maryville Police Department has won a grant through the Missouri Department of Public Safety to purchase two new portable radios.
City Manager Greg McDanel said MPD was notified last week it has been awarded a $9,999.98 grant through the Local Law Enforcement Block Grant program. It also requires a local match of $1,142.
The grant will facilitate the purchase and installation of two MOSWIN — Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network — portable radios.
MOSWIN is a statewide system that includes infrastructure and software that allows jurisdictions that opt in to more easily communicate with each other on the same network. For local agencies, the state’s Department of Public Safety sees the program as a good way to ensure smoother communication between neighboring communities during emergencies by putting them on the same network.
East Thompson Street Trail
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council approved an agreement on Monday with Great River Associates for up to $45,899.20 to provide engineering services for the East Thompson Street Trail Project.
Last fall, the Missouri Department of Transportation awarded the city of Maryville more than $261,000 for the new concrete trail that will extend the existing trail along East Thompson Street from South Davis Street to South Laura Street. The new segment will connect the city’s trail network at South Davis Street to the Maryville Housing Authority property and additional neighborhoods on the east side.
The city must provide a 20 percent match as part of the grant — a little more than $65,000.
During preliminary design, the city will hold a public meeting with property owners and other stakeholders to gather input on the trail’s design.
Other City Council notes
- Council members approved a request by Eugene Field Elementary School staff to hold the annual Speedy Spoofhound 5K Run on Saturday, April 29, beginning at 7:30 a.m. and concluding around 10 a.m. The city will close off East Second Street from Dewey Street to Davis Street during the event.
- The council approved a contract of up to $40,040 with Thomas Lawn Care to grounds maintenance and mowing for Maryville Parks and Recreation. The agreement covers a year of mowing at several parks around the city.
- The council approved an agreement of up to $25,456 with Governmentjobs.com for cloud-based human resources software. Roxanne Reed, the city’s human resources manager, said the software will improve efficiency for hiring, applicant tracking and onboarding across city departments, especially for departments with high turnover like for season hires by Maryville Parks and Recreation and Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.