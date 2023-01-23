1-23-23 council.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Participants in the Maryville Rotary Golf Tournament are shown in 2021. Several new tournaments will make their way to Mozingo Lake Recreation Park this year, Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said during Monday's City Council meeting.

 FORUM FILE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — With snow on the ground outside, Maryville city officials outlined a sunny year for Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, highlighted by new additions to the golf schedule.

During the Maryville City Council meeting on Monday evening, Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said several new tournaments are headed to Mozingo this year in addition to those that had been previously scheduled.

Mozingo Disc Golf Map (copy)

A map of where the proposed 18-hole disc golf course will go at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
East Thompson Street trail (copy)

A new proposed trail on East Thompson Street from South Laura to South Davis will be funded in part through a grant awarded by MoDOT.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags