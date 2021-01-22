MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Tourism Committee announced Friday the public launch of the community’s tourism website, VisitMaryville.org.
In order to develop the most accurate and robust content for the website, a press release said, the Tourism Committee is asking local business owners to submit information and photos to the site. The website aims to promote Maryville’s unique assets, destinations, restaurants and shopping experiences.
Business owners are asked to go to VisitMaryville.org/contact to upload information, photos and social media links to their retail business, restaurant, attraction or destination. The content will be sent to staff who will create the listing on the website. Owners should also check existing listings for accuracy and send any corrections or additional information to tourism@maryville.org. There is no fee for listing a business on the site.
The committee plans to use the site to assist local businesses through cross-promotion and future marketing efforts supported by the transient guest tax approved in late 2016.
Development of the website was made possible through a Marketing Platform Development grant from the Missouri Division of Tourism. The grant program provides 50/50 matching grants for one-time marketing investments that can be utilized beyond the fiscal year of the initial investment.