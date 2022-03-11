MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Police Department received funding from the Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust to add a brand new tool to patrol vehicles that will aid first responders who find themselves or others in need of fire suppression.
MPD Detective Ryan Glidden applied for a grant last year to provide officers with Cold Fire Tactical Suppression Extinguishers for “added protection and tools to better perform their duties.”
He explained that before the new addition, department vehicles didn’t have any type of fire extinguisher in them and hadn’t for quite some time.
“We are very fortunate to have this available, so we can better provide to our community,” he said in an email to The Forum.
In his grant request for funds to purchase 15 units, Glidden said that with Maryville as the county seat of Nodaway County — which consists of 878 square miles of rural northwest Missouri — and a crossroads for two major U.S. highways, car crashes commonly occur in the community. Police officers are almost always the first on the scene to crashes, boat fires or other equipment fires and structure fires, so having these devices could increase the odds of saving lives.
The Fleet Kit includes the devices themselves, 1.5-gallon stainless steel Cold Fire Suppression Extinguishers, mounting brackets, a fill and charge unit and aspirating nozzle.
According to Cold Fire Tactical (the company that sells the devices) the devices contain organic, biodegradable, nontoxic material composed of natural water-based surfactants and other natural plant-based ingredients. It also says the components are a classified trade secret.
The data sheet says the product is environmentally friendly designed to extinguish with a rapid cooling effect that provides rapid extinguishment, prevention of re-ignition and the encapsulation of hydrocarbons.
The device is safe to store, handle and use and leaves “virtually no residue.”
Glidden said the liquid spray from the devices is safe enough to be sprayed directly onto a person engulfed in flames. Under the first aid section of the data sheet on the website, it is noted that for someone coming into contact with the spray they should rinse skin with water and/or flush eyes with water.
The department received $4,490 to purchase 15 units. That puts one in each marked patrol car, half of the unmarked vehicles and provides a spare.
“It’s hard getting stuff right now,” Glidden said. “It comes in, in batches and pieces.”
On March 2, trustees with the Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust were on site to view the new devices installed in vehicles.
The units — Glidden estimated as weighing 25 pounds each — are mounted with heavy-duty velcro at the rear of the vehicle, so if an officer needs it, it can be easily removed, but stay secured during travel.
“Those look like they’d be very handy,” said Katy Gumm, trustee with the Gladys Rickard Charitable Trust. “We hope you don’t need them. … We’re always glad to get requests like that, because the funds are there and we like to put them to good use.”