Maryville council 11-28-22

Applied Pavement Technology will use a vehicle to measure roadway conditions across Maryville’s 6.2 square miles of streets, including measuring cracks down to 1 millimeter. The vehicle will use four high-definition cameras to take photos every 20 feet, allowing for a virtual tour of city streets. The data will be compiled and used by city staff for road maintenance.

 APPLIED PAVEMENT TECHNOLOGY

MARYVILLE, Mo. — A contract approved Monday by the Maryville City Council will pave the way for a new comprehensive roadway evaluation system.

Currently, city staff evaluates roadway conditions annually by performing visual inspections. That method has been adequate for prioritizing immediate street repairs, official said during Monday’s City Council meeting, but not necessarily for long-term planning.

