MARYVILLE, Mo. — A contract approved Monday by the Maryville City Council will pave the way for a new comprehensive roadway evaluation system.
Currently, city staff evaluates roadway conditions annually by performing visual inspections. That method has been adequate for prioritizing immediate street repairs, official said during Monday’s City Council meeting, but not necessarily for long-term planning.
On Monday, the council approved a $166,500 agreement with Applied Pavement Technology for a citywide pavement assessment and management plan, which will provide the most detailed look at roadway conditions in the city’s history and allow for more effective maintenance plans across the city’s 6.2 square miles of road.
Applied Pavement will drive the entirety of the city’s road system and measure current conditions, providing data like crack measurements that will be compiled and applied to the city’s electronic mapping software that was also purchased this year. Then city staff can use the data to provide pavement condition index scores — a 0-100 number that indicates the general condition of a section of pavement.
“This gives us some data to make our decisions on when it comes to where we put our limited dollars on street repair,” said Mayor Tye Parsons. “It seems like in the past … sometimes it’s the squeaky wheel, sometimes it’s just what section did we drive over that seemed bad to us. But this is really systemic, it’s data-driven, it links in with our (mapping software) — I think it makes a whole lot of sense.”
Eventually, the system could also be opened for public viewing to give residents a live indication of road conditions.
The agreement is part of a push this fiscal year to upgrade systems citywide and improve services across various points of public contact.
Road, trail updates
Also during Monday’s meeting, the council approved a $74,206 contract with SK Design Group for engineering design services for Phase II of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project.
City Manager Greg McDanel said SK Design will repackage the original plans for Phase II in order to prepare them for bidding, which he said he hopes to open up in early 2023 before Phase I is completed.
Phase I of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project remains on track for completion in the spring. McDanel said it’s about 70 percent complete, and contractor VF Anderson Builders is prepared to continue pouring concrete as the weather allows.
In a related development, after several delays due to material availability, McDanel said the Torrance Street Trail Extension Project likely won’t be completed until the spring.
VF Anderson, the contractor for the trail extension project and the South Main project, is prepared to move forward as weather allows, but work on South Main will take priority during the days when work can continue.
When completed, the trail extension will connect six trails into one interconnected trail system, allowing seamless pedestrian access to the middle school, high school, St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic School, Northwest Missouri State University, three public parks and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.
Other City Council notes
- City Council members approved a $44,920 increase in its agreement with HDR Engineering to provide engineering services related to the water treatment plant pilot study. McDanel said the increase is necessary to create a facilities plan that will be required to access multiple state funding sources. Aaron Robison, senior water project manager at HDR who has worked with the city over the past nearly three years on its water issues, said the facilities plan will also provide a much-needed update on a cost estimate for an anticipated new water treatment facility. The last estimate of around $32 million was made in 2020.
- McDanel said the city is working with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources on the final closeout of the Maryville Transfer Station, which ceased operation on Sept. 1. As part of the that process, city officials are exploring the possibility of reopening the facility occasionally for yard waste disposal. However, McDanel said the current brush and debris pile is approximately 15 feet high and about 100 yards long. That pile needs to be disposed of first before accepting more, he said.
- The Maryville Police Department has been awarded a $3,000 grant from the Northwest Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety to purchase a new radar unit for use in a new police vehicle to be put into service early next year.
- McDanel said the city is working with a contractor on preliminary engineering plans to improve 600 feet of alley between the blocks of Buchanan and Main and Fourth and Fifth streets.
- The city’s insurance provider, Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA), presented the city with a reimbursement grant of $1,384.50 to purchase AEDs for use at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
- The council approved a $28,009 contract with Schindler Elevator Corporation to replace an elevator jack at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Event Center. Mozingo Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw said the jack was damaged by water infiltration and during the past two years has required ongoing active maintenance to keep it in operation.
- After distributing hams and turkeys to city employees earlier this month, McDanel said the city donated 15 hams and turkeys to the Nodaway County Senior Center.
- Candidate filing for City Council will open from Dec. 6-27 at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week. The seats currently held by Benjamin Lipiec and Bryan Williams are up for election on April 4, 2023.