MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville is ready to proceed with a contractor for phase one of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, and construction could begin as soon as mid-September.
Bids to construct phase one of the infrastructure overhaul were due on Aug. 12, and the city received three bids, City Manager Greg McDanel said at Monday’s City Council meeting:
- VF Anderson Builders: $10,697,854
- Amino Brothers Co.: $12,075,119
- Kissick Construction: $12,352,616
- Lexeco: $13,457,224
Engineering firm SK Design Group had estimated the cost at a little more than $11.4 million.
McDanel said that SK Design is in the process of reviewing the bid materials from apparent low bidder VF Anderson, based out of Harrisonville, Missouri, but is expected to recommend accepting the bid.
Next in the process is approval from the Federal Highway Administration and MoDOT, which must sign off on what will technically be a change to the city’s 2018 BUILD grant, which will provide $10.48 million in federal funding for the effort. McDanel said the FHWA hopes to expedite approval of the amendment this week.
After regulatory approval, finalizing contracts could take 10-14 days, McDanel estimated.
“Hopefully we’re able to be under construction in mid-September,” he said.
The project was split into two phases in April, after the initial bids for the project came in a few million dollars higher than estimated and left an insurmountable financial gap. Phase one will run from the South Avenue intersection south to the intersection of State Route V, and phase two will encompass the remaining portion of the project from the State Route V intersection to U.S. Highway 71.
Phase one should take about 12-15 months to complete, McDanel said. At any point during that time, phase two could begin construction concurrently, if a funding source is secured. City officials have applied and expressed interest in several programs that could fund phase two, including an application for $5.6 million from the federal RAISE program, the successor to the Department of Transportation’s BUILD program that was to fund the bulk of the project initially.
Overall, the project will aim to significantly improve traffic flow and safety along the busy mercantile corridor along South Main, including by realigning turn lanes and entrances, adding bike and pedestrian paths, making utility and sewer infrastructure improvements and adding several aesthetic elements.
Tax levy
The City Council also approved the new municipal tax levy rate for fiscal year 2022, a total of $1.1187 per $100 assessed valuation.
That’s down about five cents from last year due to the reported assessed valuation of the property within city limits rising over the past year.
The overall rate includes four separate tax levies that fund different areas: the general fund, the Maryville Public Library, Maryville Parks and Recreation and the debt retirement fund.
The levy is determined through an annual formula issued by the Missouri State Auditor’s office.
Other City Council notes
- The council approved a change to the city’s agreement with Evergy to move overhead power lines underground as part of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project, reducing the scope of the agreement to align with phase one of the project. Consequently, the cost of the cooperative agreement to the city was reduced to about $1.13 million from more than $1.66 million.
- Council members voted to rezone property at 214 Volunteer Avenue as R-4 multi-family from M-1 light industrial. The property is slated to become Southview Apartments Phase III: two, 16-plex buildings that the property’s developer intends to partially fund through the Missouri Housing Development Commission’s low-income housing tax credit program. The zoning change will assist in that application process, McDanel said.
- The city is set to receive $2.3 million from the American Rescue Plan, McDanel said. The first half of the funds have been received, and the council will discuss options for how they will be spent at the next meeting on Sept. 13.
- The city has opened bids for the removal of trees near a runway at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport. The trees were flagged during a recent safety inspection by MoDOT, McDanel said. The city will use remaining funds from two separate grants awarded in 2018 and 2019, leaving a 10 percent match for the city.
- Council members approved a request by the Maryville Public Art Advisory Committee to close Main Street from Second to Fifth, and Third and Fourth Streets from Market to Buchanan from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 23 for the fifth annual Art, Rhythm and Brews event. The event itself will take place from 1-4 p.m. that day.
- The council approved the following appointments to city boards:
- Scott Kuhlemeyer to the Maryville Public Library Board of Trustees, filling the vacancy left by former board member Lily White, who recently resigned. Kuhlemeyer’s term is set to expire on June 1, 2023.
- Billie Mackey to the Board of Zoning Adjustment, filling the vacancy left by John Archer, who recently resigned. Mackey’s term is set to expire on June 1, 2023. Two alternate positions remain vacant on the board.
- Brian Schmitz and Bill Ingles reappointed to the Board of Code Appeals, and Billie Mackey appointed as an alternate member. Their terms are set to expire on July 1, 2024. One alternate position remains vacant on the board.
- Bryan Nigh to the Maryville Public Art Advisory Committee, filling the vacancy left by MacKenzie Magwire. Nigh will serve a three-year term.