MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will make it easier than ever to look up plots and records at Oak Hill Cemetery.
The City Council on Monday approved the purchase of software from CemSites to host cemetery records online, including ability to view lots on site.
Since the city purchased the cemetery in the 1870s, city staff have kept records by hand. During the approximately 150 intervening years, the physical records have begun to deteriorate, resulting in the physical transfer of more than 11,000 records to new books and the creation of an Excel spreadsheet to help ease the search of records that include purchases, burials and birth and death dates.
In this year’s budget, the city set out to modernize several systems across numerous departments in an effort to streamline tasks both large and small for staff members and the public.
As part of its $25,380 initial agreement with CemSites, all physical records will be migrated to a cloud-based system that will be searchable by the public through the city’s website. Currently, members of the public looking for records from the cemetery likely need to consult with multiple city departments that takes up both the time of the public and the time of staff members. Migrating records online should hopefully make the process easier for all involved.
Additionally, CemSites will map the grounds of the cemetery, allowing people to look up specific plots, whether looking for someone buried there or looking to reserve one for themselves.
The cost to the city each year after this one will be $4,380.
- The council approved an ordinance to opt into the Missouri Firefighters’ Critical Illness Pool, which provides coverage in the form of a cash benefit to firefighters that have at least five years of service and a qualifying cancer diagnosis. The pool, offered by the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association — the city’s insurance co-op — reimburses 65 percent of related premiums up to $300,000. The current net cost for the city will be around $800 per year, depending on the number of firefighters with the required years of service.
- Council members approved renewal of the work release program with the Maryville Treatment Center. The agreement allows for up to six offenders to work with city crews on various maintenance tasks at $7.50 per day.