Oak Hill Cemetery
The Maryville City Council on Monday approved the purchase of software that will streamline record searches at Oak Hill Cemetery. Pictured is the Oak Hill grave marker of Capt. Cyrus A. Anthony, 1839-1926, who served in Company B of 51st Illinois Infantry during the Civil War.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The city of Maryville will make it easier than ever to look up plots and records at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The City Council on Monday approved the purchase of software from CemSites to host cemetery records online, including ability to view lots on site.

