SKIDMORE, Mo. — Jonathan Eckstein, with PeopleService Inc., told the Skidmore Board of Aldermen last week about a needed repair to a sewer line that crosses a local creek and will likely cost around $50,000 to $60,000 for an engineering report and repair.
“Honestly, if you’ve got CARES Act funds you should apply it to this,” he told them. “This could get you in trouble.”
According to Alderman Marvin Sumy, the city has been aware since October or November of the needed repair. A sewer line has been separating from a clay pipe located about 500 feet from its water plant and the city had been working with Dustin Strueby, a local contractor, on a plan. Sumy said they had attempted contact with the contractor several times, but had not heard back recently.
Eckstein said anything he is planning should be run by PeopleService, at the very least. Crossing a waterway comes with some limiting restrictions and must be taken seriously, he said.
He noted it will definitely need to be encased and that it will be a labor intensive project and some tree removal will be needed.
“This is not going to be a cheap project,” Eckstein told the board.
He suggested the city reach out to the contractor and possibly to Snyder & Associates, Inc., since the engineering firm is currently working with the city on its other sewer project.
“It’s drug on way too long,” Sumy said.
Depot repairs
The board approved a contractor bid from Loren Messer, of Mound City, for repairs to the Skidmore Depot Museum, not to exceed $6,000.
As part of the repairs, Messer plans to repair windows, screens, a south railing and exterior boards.
According to his bid sheet, Messer will repair 10 windows (repair and spackle) at a cost of $100 each; 10 window screens (repair and replace screen) at a cost of $100 each; trim, sills, siding repair (materials) for $900 plus labor of $750. Also on the list of repairs is a south rail for $150.
Signs
Kim Fetterer, who is running for alderwoman in Skidmore, requested placing a large sign (5 by 4 by 8 feet) on city property. She noted that the two other locations where she is looking at placing signs are private property, and she had just found out whom to ask for access to those two properties.
Fetterer discussed the signs with the board during the city’s January meeting, explaining that the signs could be located at the three major entrances to Skidmore and welcome people on behalf of local businesses. Local business owners would be able to purchase a sign to be placed on the larger sign.
“I think this is a great idea, I mean, I love it, but I don’t know that we want to put it on any kind of city property,” said Alderwoman Tracy Shewey. She continued saying that the city might run into issues being fair to anyone interested in placing a sign.
Mayor Jill Wieland said she thought the idea is great and it will do a lot for the town, and didn’t want Fetterer to feel like the city is against it. Other board members agreed.
Fetterer said she understood and that she would reach out to another local resident to request access.
“The main reason why this spurred me on was because, you know, I just don’t like the way Maryville talks about us, so I’m like ‘No, we have a lot of really good hardworking individuals that live in (Skidmore)’ and for them to just bad mouth us just really makes me want to do bad things.”
Other news
- In a closed special meeting held Feb. 7, board members approved hiring Martin Charles for a 90-day probationary period as a city maintenance employee. According to the minutes from that meeting, the board hired Charles at $15 per hour with the intention of having him begin certification courses immediately.
- During the Feb. 7 closed meeting, the board approved increasing City Clerk Meagan Morrow’s pay to $15 per hour effective immediately and to continue her position at 35 hours per week, up to 40 hours per week “when needed.”
- The board approved Morrow to create two new checking accounts to shift funds from the USDA loan — one for debt service and another for repairs and replacement — for its longtime sewer project for tracking purposes. Board members also approved her to open a separate account for CARES Act funds.
- City Attorney Miles Figg told the board most of his time has been spent preparing for the Rick Stanton case currently working its way through the court system. He said Stanton filed for an extension to file his brief. In general, Figg said he believes Stanton is planning to challenge the constitutionality of the city’s general utility ordinance which requires a resident to connect to city water within so many days of occupancy.
- Board members approved increasing the city’s mileage reimbursement rate to 58 cents per mile.
- The board briefly discussed the future possibility of using the Skidmore ballfield for Nodaway Thunder baseball practices. However, no agreements have yet been made with either the Nodaway-Holt R-VII or West Nodaway R-I school districts which comprise the sports co-op.
- The board voted unanimously to approve not accepting an offer of $500 from Tina Sherry for the city’s honey wagon, which is used to haul waste, and not to sell the equipment. Morrow said Sherry recently purchased the Countryside Bistro and would like to have it for emergency situations. The city posted an advertisement asking for $1,200, OBO. Alderwoman Shewey said she thought it was a bad idea to sell the equipment because it is cheaper for the city to haul the sewage itself. Currently the city has been paying a service to haul off the stored sludge. The city tractor can only pull the wagon at half full. “The biggest problem is that it just doesn’t get done, is what it boils down to,” said Eckstein.
- The board approved three sections of its new draft employee handbook. The first section included information about comp time for employees who work over 40 hours per week. The second section states the city will provide holiday pay for employees for all 12 national holidays. The other grants funeral leave up to five days for immediate family and three days for other family members.