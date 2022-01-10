MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian introduced some new faces from his department at Monday’s Maryville City Council meeting.
In this year’s budget, the council allocated $382,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds over the next three years to address a severe shortage of officers at the department. The funding provided a raise of about $3 per hour to the starting pay for officers to help attract more and better qualified candidates.
Back in September during the budget planning process, Christian told the council he was short five officers. On Monday, he brought five of six new hires with him to show the plan was working.
Four of the six new hires were not pre-certified officers, meaning they had to go through the academy first. Retaining those officers once they graduate has sometimes proved a challenge.
“And so to be able to send what we feel are good candidates to the academy and still be able to give them a little bit of an income while they’re doing that, as you can tell, has made a hug difference in our ability to hire,” Christian told the council.
The five new hires introduced at Monday’s meeting are:
- Alison Bagley: A recent graduate of Northwest Missouri State University with a degree in emergency and disaster management, and was a part-time dispatcher at the Northwest Missouri Regional Communications Center. Christian said she will start at the academy next week.
- Abel Garcia: A certified software engineer, Garcia spent time with the U.S. Coast Guard, and was most recently a patrol operations manager for a private security company in Austin, Texas. “You can tell he’s a transplant from Texas by the fact that he looks very cold and he’s still trying to get used to his first winter here,” Christian said. Garcia will start at the academy next week.
- Shane Owens: From the Maryville area, Owens has previously worked as assistant manager at the clubhouse at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, and most recently worked at the Maryville Treatment Center. He graduated in December from the academy and has begun field training.
- Colin Staples: A certified officer who began working with Maryville Police in September, Staples most recently was a deputy at the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, and prior to that was with the Gentry County Sheriff’s Office and Mound City Police Department.
- Melissa Ramirez: Most recently Ramirez was an officer with the Northwest Missouri State University Police Department, and is a graduate of Missouri Western State University with a degree in criminal justice. “To the best of my recollection … going back thirty-some years, she’s our first bilingual officer that we’ve had,” Christian said. “So we’re very excited to have her, and she’s already been able to put those skills to good use.”
Mobile data terminals
Also on Monday, the council approved a bid by MTE Office Center for $38,839.43 for the purchase and installation of seven new mobile data terminals for police vehicles.
Durable, touchscreen computers, six terminals were purchased about seven years ago for police patrol vehicles. Now, Christian said, they’ve worn down — the majority of the touchscreens no longer function and officers must rely on the built-in mouse to navigate menu options — and are nearing the end of their useful lives, necessitating the replacements.
The council allocated $40,000 in Rescue Plan funds for the terminals, including a new one that will be used by Mozingo Lake Patrol, which currently does not have a unit.
Additionally, Christian said the police department has applied for a $10,000 grant that would pay for the purchase of two of the units and is waiting to hear back. If awarded, the associated Rescue Plan funds would be reallocated to other uses.
Equipment grant
Finally, Christian also announced the police department has been awarded a $33,360.13 grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust for the purchase of state-of-the-art evidence collection and processing equipment.
Christian particularly highlighted the efforts of evidence technician Sgt. John Vaught and Sgt. Ryan Glidden in obtaining the grant. Glidden in particular, Christian said, has helped procure more than $150,000 in grants for northwest Missouri law enforcement agencies over the past few years.
The specialized equipment will be used both on-scene and at the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility for the discovery, processing and preservation of forensic evidence. When the new public safety building was built, it was designed with some of this new equipment in mind.
The equipment — including a forensic photography table, a fuming chamber for fingerprints, an evidence drying cabinet, a fingerprint dusting station and a portable bio light — will all be purchased from Arrowhead Scientific, Inc.