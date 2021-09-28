MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Women’s Health - Maryville announced this week the addition of Dr. Tiffany Swanson, DO, to its team of providers.
Swanson earned her Bachelor of Arts in chemistry at the University of Kansas in Lawrence. She received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. She was chief resident of academics at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital, where she also completed her OB/GYN residency.
“I have always been attracted to medicine, especially obstetrics and gynecology,” Swanson said in a press release. “I love being able to take care of women through all phases of life, and I look forward to being an advocate for women’s health.”
Swanson’s practice will include, but not be limited to, seeing women for prenatal care, preventative care, contraceptive counseling and abnormal uterine bleeding.
Away from the office, Swanson enjoys spending time with her family and their dog.
“We love to explore nature, hike and travel,” she said.
To schedule a women’s health appointment with Swanson, call 660-562-2525.