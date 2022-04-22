SKIDMORE, Mo. — Four people were sworn into office during last week’s Board of Aldermen meeting held at Newton Hall and they heard from the city’s attorney about the end of a longtime court case in which the city has been involved.
City Clerk Meagan Morrow swore in Mayor Jill Wieland who was elected with 100 percent of the vote earlier this month. Wieland had been filling in for previous mayor Robert Manning, who resigned in November.
Kim Fetterer and Tim Slagle were elected for two-year terms on the Board of Aldermen. Marvin Sumy was elected to his position with 100 percent of the vote. Fetterer is the only new member on the board. Slagle served from 2018 until 2020. Sumy has been on the board since June 2021, when he was asked to fill in an open position.
The board noted that Alderwoman Teresa Carter would continue to serve as mayor pro tem.
In other election-related news, voters in Skidmore approved the forgo election ballot issue. Now when an election occurs and the number of open seats matches the number of candidates, the city will not be required to hold an election, saving the city some funds.
Stanton case
City attorney Miles Figg told the board and audience members that a jury trial against Rickie L. Stanton held in Circuit Court Judge Robert Rice’s courtroom, concluded earlier that day with jurors finding him guilty of violating a nuisance ordinance.
At issue was the nuisance at Stanton’s property located at 308 W. Elm St. A sentencing hearing has been set for 11 a.m. on May 18.
“I’m terrified to say this out loud, but I’m going to cross my fingers — the scope of legal work should decrease drastically in the months ahead,” Figg said.
He said this was his first jury trial since becoming legal counsel for the city and that he was mostly pleased with the outcome. A second violation (one involving utility connection requirements) did not proceed for consideration by the jury.
Figg said Morrow’s help during this case and trial was “phenomenal. … I couldn’t have done it without Meagan. … Long story short, she went above and beyond being an incredible city clerk. The city should pat her on the back a million times over. She did wonderful. I was very impressed.”
Recently reelected Alderman Slagle said, “You both did a great job today.”
Figg said there would still be some legal matters remaining in upcoming months, but he’s hopeful this phase will come to a close.
Other news
- Before reorganizing, the board approved several ordinances — 2022-Mayor, 2022-Procurement Policy and 2022-Emergency — and an employee handbook. The three policy updates involve purchasing amounts available to the mayor without board approval in the time of an emergency. Each ordinance is available at City Hall for anyone interested in the details.
- The board approved signing a contract with Snyder and Associates involving the city’s ongoing sewer improvement project.
- Board members approved paying Kenny Shewey $15 per hour for marking graves. Alderwoman Tracy Shewey abstained.
- In new business, Morrow told the board that Stephanie Ross with the U.S. Department of Agriculture has performed a rate study that was done in connection with the sewer audit. Morrow said she plans to have more information at the board’s May meeting, set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12.
- The city’s spring cleanup is set for May 16-23.
- Wieland informed the board that Nodaway-Holt High School Principal Mike Hollingsworth told her that the Skidmore ballfield was inspected and with only some small updates, the field could be used for Nodaway Valley Thunder baseball games next season. She said some of that work includes shifting some dirt and moving a fence out. “It’s absolutely doable,” Wieland said.