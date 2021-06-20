MARYVILLE, Mo. — After a successful four years at the helm that has seen Lettuce Dream continue to expand in reach and impact, Charlie Clodfelter is moving on and the organization is welcoming a new director, Jennie Moore.
Moore becomes the third director of the nonprofit that provides career education and grows community inclusion opportunities for people with disabilities, growing fresh, hydroponic produce year-round.
Moore had worked Bethesda Lutheran Communities in Maryville since 2011, which provides a variety of types of support to people with developmental disabilities.
In taking over for Clodfelter, the opportunity to make an even bigger impact in a field she’s always been passionate about was too good to pass up, Moore said.
“He’s done an awesome job, so I have big shoes to fill,” she told The Forum. “He came in here knowing the greenhouse side of things and not knowing the disability side four years ago, and I’m the opposite: so, I know all about the disability side … but I don’t know anything about the greenhouse, so I have a lot to learn in that area. It’s all coming together, though, quicker than I thought it would. So I hope to just continue to grow the employment program to be able to take that to more people in the community instead of just a small amount.”
Moore said she can point to a moment in sixth grade when she discovered what has become her lifelong commitment.
“There was a boy with Down syndrome in our class, and his (paraprofessional) never showed up,” she said. “And so I kind of just took over the role of, you know, the para friend. … I would just be there and I would help him go to recess, I would help him at PE — you know, it never felt, like, forced upon me. It was like second nature.”
Since then, it’s been her calling.
“And now you look back and you try to like, ‘How can I raise my kids so they just see everybody’s different?’” Moore said. “You know, we’re all different. My mom never did that, she never questioned it, she never praised me for it and said, ‘Oh you’re doing such a great job.’ It was just, it should be like that, you know? We should just all be different and embrace it.”
Moore graduated from Northwest Missouri State University and shortly afterward began at Bethesda in Maryville, and then joined Lettuce Dream’s board when it was founded in 2013. She began transitioning into her new role as director on June 1. Clodfelter, who will be joining a family business, will wrap up his last day with Lettuce Dream on Friday.
Moore takes over the organization as it sees the highest lettuce sales in its history. While the shutdowns during the pandemic — particularly by restaurants — severely cut the number of customers, Moore said that a new partnership with a distributor in Kansas City gives Lettuce Dream more stability and enough demand that it has room to expand further.
“It’s going very well,” she said. “COVID, you know, slowed it down. But we’ve picked back up and now we’re better than ever. So I think, from here, the possibilities are endless and we can only grow.”