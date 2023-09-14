MARYVILLE, Mo. — Originally planning to become a veterinarian, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hall’s career path may have shifted, but it hasn’t strayed too far from his love of animals. Hall is now Nodaway County’s lead K-9 handler in charge of Akela, a 3-year-old German shepherd from the Czech Republic.
Hall attended Iowa State University for veterinary school before ultimately deciding law enforcement was a better option and moving to Nodaway County to finish his degree at Northwest Missouri State University.
“I still wanted to be involved with animals at some point,” he told The Forum late last week. “So K-9 was kind of my ultimate goal, so I’ve reached it a lot earlier than I thought I was going to.”
In order to meet Akela, Hall traveled to K9 Working Dogs International, located in Ashland, Ohio, where Akela was waiting for him after a long trip across the Atlantic from his homeland.
As in any relationship, communication is key — which initially presented a bit of a challenge since Akela only understands Czech. For example to Akela, “sit” is “sedni” while “good boy” is “hodný kluk.” To bridge the gap, Hall spent the time to learn commands in that language.
“I had to learn a lot of key phrases that he knows,” he said. “It’s been a learning process.”
Hall said that most of the difficulty came from learning how to pronounce the words, but after some time learning what the words meant and hearing them used by others, it kind of clicked.
But even with a language barrier, Hall said he and Akela hit it off immediately, gaining the dog’s trust through feeding him every day — a universal language — and spending the night together in Ohio to get used to one another.
“I think the most surprising thing is how well we kind of bonded,” Hall said. “I thought it was going to take a lot longer than it did, but it went by pretty quick.”
As of last week, Hall and Akela had been out on two calls, one for a vehicle search and another for a building search.
“We’re getting our feet wet,” Hall said. “Everything went well. He listened to me. He knows what he’s doing. I’m learning from him.”
He explained that his tone is how Akela recognizes if it is a serious situation. Akela is trained for everything the department’s previous K-9, Bolt, was, such as tracking, apprehension and narcotics detection — but not to recognize marijuana, which is by design.
Thanks to funds from the Gladys M. Rickard Trust, the sheriff’s office was able to purchase Akela to replace Bolt, who is now 9 years old. Because marijuana sales were legalized in Missouri, Bolt’s training in detecting the drug is now a liability rather than a help since he can’t tell officers whether he’s smelling marijuana or something else. However, his handler, Capt. Austin Hann, said the office has found a good use for Bolt’s services: regular, “surprise” marijuana checks in Nodaway County schools.
“He’s not ready to have the slowpaced life,” Hann said. “... So we can just focus on that.”
Hann said just like for any law enforcement officer, a K-9 unit will become accustomed to the workday, including putting on a uniform, getting in a car and going to work. The dog will become accustomed to his or her handler and many times will stay with that handler their entire career. However, like in the case with Jerik, the department’s golden retriever K-9 deputy prior to Bolt, sometimes the change from a regular workday to sitting at home isn’t best for the dog.
“We saw some changes in him mentally, physically, that we felt like he actually needed to be adopted out to another family,” Hann said.
Hann said he has offered the Bolt-led searches to all Nodaway County schools and they can be set up quarterly.
Hall has been a deputy with Nodaway County for four years, two of which were spent as a jailer and two more now on the road. He said the most difficult thing about the change to K-9 officer has been the perspective change.
“I’ve moved more into a leadership role rather than a follower,” he said. “So now, when I’m on scenes, everyone’s gotta look at me like, ‘You have the dog. You’re in charge of this scenario.’ So I have to take over a different perspective.”
While Hall said leadership hasn’t been his “forte” in the past, he’s easing into the role and learning how to help Akela at the scene by keeping others at an appropriate distance and location.
He said the workload has grown as well. Former K-9 handler Capt. Hann said he and Hall had numerous conversations about what life would look like for the pair. Being on-call 24 hours a day, seven days a week can be a lot — for both man and dog.
“We did talk about that and go over that and kind of try to put that in perspective for him, but it’s a big adjustment when you start actually doing it,” Hann said.
Hall said he is adjusting to being more in the spotlight.
“It’s a big change,” he said. “I’m usually the shy guy that doesn’t really talk too much, so now I’m going to have to switch roles.”
Home life for Akela and Hall also includes work. The two work at home on commands and actions. Hall said Akela is not always in his crate, which is his safe space. The department is actually working to install an outdoor kennel for Akela in Hall’s yard. Deputy Andy Riley’s daughter, Sophia Riley, constructed an insulated doghouse as part of a 4-H project for Akela and it will be placed in the fenced-in area.
“The department here is really great,” Hall said. “They’ve been open to everything I bring up to them. It’s been a great job to have.”
Sheriff Randy Strong said he likes the new “handsome dog,” and that Hall has been doing a great job.
“He’s the right person for this,” Strong said.