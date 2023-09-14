9-14-23 Akela
Deputy Tanner Hall is shown late last week with Nodaway County’s newest K-9 unit, Deputy Akela, outside the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Originally planning to become a veterinarian, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Deputy Tanner Hall’s career path may have shifted, but it hasn’t strayed too far from his love of animals. Hall is now Nodaway County’s lead K-9 handler in charge of Akela, a 3-year-old German shepherd from the Czech Republic.

Hall attended Iowa State University for veterinary school before ultimately deciding law enforcement was a better option and moving to Nodaway County to finish his degree at Northwest Missouri State University.

