CLARINDA, Iowa — Air Evac Lifeteam has announced it will increase its emergency air medical coverage in southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri with a new air medical base in Clarinda.
The base, scheduled to open in April, will be located on the campus of Clarinda Regional Health Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Page County, according to a news release.
“Our EMS group is phenomenal, but the fact is that we’re very rural, and having air transport capabilities is another step in advancing exceptional care,” Chuch Nordyke, CEO of CRHC said in a statement. “Our patients are our neighbors, families and friends, and this helicopter is needed in our community.”
Brandon Buckman, program director for the Air Evac Lifeteam base, said the base will serve residents within a 70-mile radius, including those in Maryville which is about 35 miles from Clarinda. Each crew will consist of a nurse, paramedic and pilot. The new base will bring 15 full-time jobs to the area including pilots, medical crews and an aviation maintenance technician.
“Our crews are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week to provide access to a higher level of care for patients who have a life- or limb-threatening medical injury or illness,” he said. “We are excited to work with local EMS agencies, first responders and hospital employees. Our mission is to provide access to a higher level of emergency health care.”
Air Evac Lifeteam currently operates 142 air medical bases in 15 states and is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network, the nation’s largest air medical transport membership program, the release noted. Members flown for a life- or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider will have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight.
What the member’s insurance — or third-party insurance — pays is considered payment in full. Annual household memberships start at $85. For more information, visit the insurance group’s website at www.globalmedicalresponse.com.