RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Despite new programs designed to drive up teacher pay, especially starting pay, rural school districts are grappling with the complications that have come with uncertainty over how long state money will last and the risks that could come with rankling veteran teachers who won’t see a pay raise.
In the budget approved by the Missouri General Assembly last month, legislators included $21 million to fund a voluntary grant program that would allow school districts to raise their starting teacher salaries to $38,000 with the state paying for 70 percent of the difference.
No school district in Nodaway County had a starting teacher salary at that level.
Attracting and retaining teachers has become an intense focus of districts across the state, but especially in rural areas like Nodaway County, where districts often see young teachers poached as they move on to larger districts with larger salaries. A crisis-level teacher shortage has led districts to look for any advantage they can in finding ways to get and keep quality teachers in their classrooms.
A raise in starting teacher salary to $38,000 should theoretically help that problem, allowing smaller districts the ability to compete more with larger ones that were already offering that figure.
But the complications stemming from how the plan is being implemented have been front and center as school boards in the county meet for the first time since the legislature’s budget was finalized.
At the Northeast Nodaway R-V Board of Education meeting last week, administrators and school board members ran through the options for how to use the grants.
Twelve teachers at Northeast Nodaway currently make less than $38,000, and the district had initially planned to raise the starting salary from $32,700 to $34,000 next year, along with raising the subsequent steps of the schedule along the way.
If the district participated in the state’s program, that would give starting teachers a significant boost.
That’s the good news.
But the larger the difference between last year’s starting salary and the $38,000 the state will help reach next year, the less likely it is that districts will be able to reward veteran teachers similarly.
At Maryville R-II, for example, the school board had already approved a salary schedule for next year that would’ve paid starting teachers $37,500. At its meeting on May 18, the Maryville school board voted to simply move the whole schedule up so that all steps on the schedule were raised proportionally to begin at $38,000 instead.
But at a district like Northeast Nodaway, it’s not so simple.
In the plan presented for review to the Northeast Nodaway school board at its own meeting last week, Superintendent Brenda Dougan said that a first-year teacher would make the same — $38,000 — as a ninth-year teacher because the district does not have the money to provide a commensurate raise along the entirety of its schedule.
“There’s no way we can do that, filter it through our regular scale and be tied to that,” she said. “We just can’t do that.”
Both Dougan and board members acknowledged that will not sit well with veteran teachers — leading some board members to express some anxiety that more experienced teachers may become even more difficult to retain.
“It’s not popular (with teachers) who have been here a while,” said incoming Principal Heidi Beatty, a longtime and active head of Northeast Nodaway’s chapter of the Missouri State Teachers Association during her 10 years in the classroom. “But at the same time, we need new teachers. Without teachers we don’t have a building.”
Because the new $38,000 threshold will function as a de facto minimum for school districts, Dougan said that her district — and any others like it — would have to meet it or otherwise fall far behind.
But without the ability to raise salaries beyond the first year, districts that were already paying more than districts like Northeast Nodaway will likely continue to be able to offer more beyond that first year.
Funding uncertainty
Just as concerning to rural districts is no guarantee that the legislature will continue to fund the program — a seemingly reasonable concern given the General Assembly’s education funding track record.
In this year’s budget, legislators fully funded the state’s share of transportation funding for the first time since 1991 and also reintroduced funding for the Career Ladder program, which had lain dormant — on the books without money — since 2010.
How long future legislators will commit to helping school districts reach the $38,000 threshold is similarly worrisome not only for districts, but likely to prospective teachers as well.
Dougan said school administrators across the state are looking at ways to manage expectations and to make clear that the funding could go away after one year.
Instead, Dougan said some districts will add an extra paycheck for teachers during the school year rather than distribute the added salary across the year in an attempt to differentiate it from regular salary. That way, the thinking goes, if the state funding disappears and teacher pay reverts to a smaller amount in 2023-24, the regular paychecks will remain at the same level, minus one large bonus check.
Career Ladder
The chief way the state legislature attempted to help restore earnings opportunities to veteran teachers is by funding the Career Ladder program for the first time since 2010.
The program began in 1985 as a way to provide more merit-based pay raises for veteran teachers, offering up to $5,000 for teachers with five or more years of experience to take part in extracurricular work like professional development. Under the old guidelines, the state split the cost by paying 40 percent against local school districts’ 60 percent.
This year’s budget calls for $37 million to be put into the program, and a bill awaiting the governor’s signature would expand the activities that qualify for the program — including coaching, mentoring and helping students with post-secondary preparation — and allow teachers with as few as two years of experience to take part. The legislature also agreed to flip the funding split, offering to put up 60 percent of the cost from the state’s side.
Funding the program was a compromise for legislators who felt that longtime teachers would be left out in the cold by the $38,000 plan for their new counterparts and were most likely to suffer from the ensuing wage compression that could come in smaller districts that would be unable to spread the raises further.
With Career Ladder, veteran teachers would be able to add to some of their earnings, sometimes by counting extra work they were doing already.
However, Dougan said superintendents at small schools are wary of the plan because of its lack of details and potential lack of funding.
Dougan pointed out that it’s unclear right now whether teachers who already participated in the Career Ladder program while it was funded would resume at the same pay stage, for example, which would be a potential difference of tens of thousands of dollars to the district.
Because the eligibility was expanded to teachers with two or more years of experience, Dougan said 17 teachers at Northeast Nodaway would be eligible for the program — potentially costing the district between $14,000 and $47,000, depending on the specifics of how teachers qualify.
But even more concerning for school districts that can’t afford to give teachers straight raises in the first place is that the $37 million the legislature allocated for the program was based on the old formula — the figure comes from the House’s proposed budget that had anticipated Career Ladder only being available to teachers with five or more years of experience and that local school districts would pay for 60 percent of the cost.
Instead, after a Senate bill raised the state contribution and lowered the years requirement, the price tag is likely to be much higher than anticipated.
“It’s pretty iffy if the funds are even gonna be there,” Dougan told the Northeast Nodaway school board. “One of the suggestions was that if you are going to do Career Ladder, be prepared to pay 100 percent because you could get to the end and the (state) runs out of money and then you’re still on the hook for it. … So for those reasons I’m not even considering proposing that we do that at this time.”
The Jefferson C-123 Board of Education voted at its meeting last month to discontinue its own Career Ladder program.