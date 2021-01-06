MARYVILLE, Mo. — A Nebraska man was injured in a collision in Maryville on Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Ethen M. Bentley, 29, of Stella, Nebraska, was headed west on Franklin Place just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in a 2008 Hyundai Accent. Bentley made an abrupt left turn onto southbound Main Street, and skidded into the path of a 2017 Ford Taurus driven by Tyler C. Salsbury, 33, of Barnard, that was headed north on Main. Salsbury’s vehicle struck Bentley’s in the front driver’s side.
Bentley, who was not listed as wearing a seat belt, was listed with minor injuries and was transported to Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville by ambulance.
Salsbury was not injured and was wearing a seat belt.