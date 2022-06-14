TRENTON, Mo. — During the month of April, faculty and staff at North Central Missouri College participated in “Go Blue Thursdays” in support of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month, a press release stated.
The month of April is set apart to highlight and make an extra effort to create awareness about the importance of strengthening families and preventing child abuse and neglect.
Each Thursday, NCMC faculty and staff could opt to wear blue jeans for a minimum $1 donation to the North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center (NCMCAC), whose mission is “to reduce the traumatic long-term effects of child abuse on children, their families, and communities through coordinated, child-focused services, education and advocacy.”
“The North Central Missouri Children’s Advocacy Center provides essential services, education, and advocacy to children and their families,” said Tocarra Williams, NCMC assistant director of student support services and NCMCAC board member who organized the fundraiser. “Through forensic interviews by trained specialists, children in our region are given a voice to disclose abuse, and law enforcement and court officials are provided with crucial evidence to advance court proceedings. We are so fortunate to have this valuable nonprofit serving our region.”
Faculty and staff raised a total of $204 to support NCMCAC’s mission.