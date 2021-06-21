MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Ambulance District is looking at options for how to ensure better radio coverage for some parts of the county that have had difficulty receiving dispatches.
During the June 9 meeting of the NCAD board, director of operations Bill Florea said that about 10 people have reported having sporadic issues with receiving some calls from dispatch on the ambulance’s frequency. He said about 90 percent of calls make it through fine, but for the others, dispatchers’ voices come in garbled.
Florea said the issue appears to be with technical incompatibilities between a tower the ambulance district contracts within Braddyville, Iowa. While technicians continue to look into the issue, Florea outlined possible alternatives both in the interim and more permanent solutions, like looking for a different company with a tower to contract with.
An interim solution could include using a service called eDispatches, which routes dispatch calls to designated cell phones through a linked app. The system works by using an eDispatches receiver, which would likely be set up at the NCAD facility in Maryville, to act much like any regular scanner would, but the receiver is programmed to record specific frequencies and tones set up by the customer. That audio is then sent to the cellphones that NCAD designates.
On the receiving end, if a rescue squad member doesn’t hear an initial page from dispatch in the usual manner, they would be able to get the audio of the call from eDispatches sent directly to their phone as a backup. The notification would arrive on approximately a 15-45 second delay, Florea estimated.
The service costs $49 per month for up to 15 phones, with a one-month free trial available.
Dispatchers already use a similar text backup system called Active911. However, Florea said that sometimes the notifications aren’t clear — for example, while a street address for the call might be included, it might not always be clear which city the address is in based only on the notification. He said that eDispatches would be “just another tool” to ensure responders receive the right information as quickly as possible.
The board did not take action, but will consider options once they know more about the situation with the Braddyville tower.