MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local agencies are partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
According to a news release, the event is intended to prevent drug abuse and environmental contamination by ridding homes of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Flushing or throwing away unused drugs can contaminate the water supply. Drugs that are thrown away also can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold.
Bringing unused medications to a year-round disposal location or participating in a drug take back day can prevent these outcomes, stated a news release.
“The drug take back program offers several benefits,” Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian told The Forum. “First, it provides a secure method for disposal of unused (and) unwanted prescription medications. These medications often found themselves in our water supply, as people would flush them in their bathroom stool, so proper disposal benefits everyone. It also helps reduce the possibility of these drugs getting into the wrong hands or accidental ingestion by children.”
A year-round medication disposal drop box is in the foyer of the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility located at, 101 N. Vine St. Disposal is anonymous.
“The Maryville Police Department strongly encourages the use of this free resource for our community,” Christian said.
Only pills and patches are accepted. The collection box notes liquids, needles and sharps are not accepted.
The K-State Pollution Prevention Institute, with funding from the USDA, is offering educational sessions with a focus on rural access to safe drug and sharps disposal to communities in Missouri and Kansas.
To learn more about scheduling a session for an organization or community, call PPI at 800-578-8898.
For more information about drug take back day or proper disposal of prescription drugs, visit www.sbeap.org/safe-disposal.