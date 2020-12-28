BARNARD, Mo. — At its regular meeting Dec. 16, the South Nodaway Board of Education approved co-op changes and new principal duties for Aaron Murphy, who will take on the role of high school principal for the 2021-2022 school year.
Murphy is in his third year as elementary school principal, since accepting the position after the retirement of longtime educator K-12 Principal Darbi Bauman in 2018.
Murphy’s contract was extended for 10.5 months, two weeks longer than his current contract, and his salary has been set at $77,000.
Superintendent Johnnie Silkett told The Forum last week that the board also plans to advertise in house for a part time assistant K-12 principal.
In other district leadership news, board members approved a two-year contract through 2023 for incoming Superintendent Dustin Skoglund. Skoglund will take over when Silkett retires at the end of the year.
Co-op update
The board re-approved the Platte Valley Co-op Agreement with Jefferson C-123 for the 2021-2022 school year with the addition of North Nodaway for junior high and high school football.
As the host school, South Nodaway will fill out all the MSHSAA paperwork and details for the state.
“We had been looking for a co-op partner for football for years,” said Silkett. “We’re excited. It’s all good.”
He noted that neither Jefferson nor South Nodaway have a large number of potential players coming up in the lower grades, so the Mustangs are welcome.
For more on the co-op see the full story here.
New construction
With regard to new construction, Silkett told board members that the new greenhouse in the west parking lot should be complete by Christmas.
The concrete from the former greenhouse site has been fully removed, though not without a bit of drama. He explained that a water line was punctured and the building was without water for about two hours. It was easily repaired.
The district is about ready to bid out the new Ag shop and Multi projects. He said that would likely happen in January.
“We’re right on pace,” Silkett said.
Another thing that might move the project along faster, is moving a few people around on the north side of the building. It could allow construction to continue during the school year and perhaps by this time next year, the entire project could be 80 to 85 percent complete.
Other news
- Board members approved the district’s annual audit. Silkett said the district was clean with the exception of the segregation of duties. Due to the size of the district is a normal occurrence, he said. The audit also noted the district will have a reserve of 40 percent. “So we’re still solid, real solid,” Silkett said. “It’s good news.”
- Silkett discussed the district’s need for a multipurpose machine to help with snow removal, unloading, mowing some of the rougher areas and keep parking lots and driveways in order. Maintenance Supervisor George Render has been trying to keep a 2002 Dodge V10 truck in working condition, but is finding it more and more difficult. He and Silkett have been researching a 4x4 sub-compact tractor with a front loader and some type of mowing system, three-point hitch and PTO. Board members passed around books with bids from four different dealers in the area. No decision was made.
- The board discussed current COVID-19 procedures. Silkett said no changes have been made to district procedures. He said they did receive clarification that the mask mandate was only for students in school and not for activities or sports. “I know it’s not been easy with the masks, but kids are getting used to it,” Silkett told the board.