MARYVILLE, Mo. — Deputy Dalton Murphy of the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office received the department’s Life Saving Award in recognition of actions he took to keep a teenager from jumping off a bridge.
Murphy received the award on April 29 from Sheriff Randy Strong during a ceremony held at the Nodaway County Administration Center.
Strong said that on Feb. 1, just before 1 a.m., Murphy was dispatched to meet with a 17-year-old male, who was straddling the edge of a bridge over the One Hundred and Two River outside of Barnard, contemplating jumping. Strong commended Murphy for defusing the situation.
Murphy reportedly recognized the teen, called him by name, and engaged him in conversation, while asking dispatchers to cease radio communication that might have proven distracting.
Murphy slowly approached the teen during the conversation with his consent, and the conversation ended with an “emotional embrace” of the deputy by the teen.
The teen was left in the care of a mental health professional.