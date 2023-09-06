MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension recently introduced a new initiative called the Digital Ambassador program, which had its pilot offering on Aug. 18 and 25 at the Nodaway County Administration Center in Maryville.
According to a news release, this program is designed to train members of the public to assist others in making informed decisions about broadband internet providers and service levels, as well as helping them set up and maintain their home networks.
The training also covered internet safety and effective utilization of internet services, along with information about programs that offer subsidized internet services or affordable hardware.
Main training sessions were conducted by Joe Lear, who serves as a consultant for broadband initiatives at MU. Noah Washburn, a statewide extension and engagement specialist, and Jackie Spainhower, field specialist in community development, assisted during the training.
Kathy Kiely, professor and Lee Hills chair in free-press studies at the MU School of Journalism, shared tools with participants to help them navigate the digital information landscape and differentiate between reliable information and misinformation/disinformation. In today’s age of easy access to vast amounts of information online, she emphasized that it is crucial to be able to evaluate sources and contacts with a discerning eye.
The pilot program trained seven participants. Extension notes that it has plans to offer the program again in the future.
For those interested in learning more about the program, contact Spainhower at 816-752-8662 or by email to spainhowerj@missouri.edu.