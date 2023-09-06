MU Digital Ambassadors 8-31-23

Kathy Kiely, professor and Lee Hills chair in free-press studies at the MU School of Journalism, helps members of the public use tools to spot misinformation/disinformation.

 SUBMITTED BY MU EXTENSION

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The University of Missouri Extension recently introduced a new initiative called the Digital Ambassador program, which had its pilot offering on Aug. 18 and 25 at the Nodaway County Administration Center in Maryville.

According to a news release, this program is designed to train members of the public to assist others in making informed decisions about broadband internet providers and service levels, as well as helping them set up and maintain their home networks.

