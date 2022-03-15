During spring 2022, the University of Missouri Extension will host Annie’s Project, an opportunity for women in agriculture to improve their risk management skills and network with peers.
According to a press release, Annie’s Project courses include 18 hours of risk management that focus on how to deal with five types of farm risks: production, market, financial, legal and human resources.
There will be an online course for women who are involved in or interested in crop and livestock production that will include self-paced activities and videos.
It will meet from 6-8:30 p.m. on Mondays from March 7 to April 11 via Zoom.
Registration is $50. To sign up for the course, visit bit.ly/annieonline and register by March 4.
There is also an Annie’s Project for Nonfarming Landowners course. According to a news release, it is an online course that will tailor educational lessons and examples to women who own land but don’t have a day-to-day role in production agriculture.
Classes will meet online between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays from April 7 to May 12.
Registration is $50. To sign up for the course, visit bit.ly/annienonfarming and register by April 1.
For more information on either course, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.