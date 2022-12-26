SAVANNAH, Mo. — An upcoming in-depth soil fertility school from the University of Missouri Extension for row crop and forage producers will address all aspects of soil fertility topics.
According to a news release, the 10-meeting series will cover topics of soils and soil characteristics; soils supplying nutrients and CEC; soil pH and liming; nitrogen processes, products and much more.
The program will be held evenings starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 9 p.m. with meetings typically held on Monday and Wednesday evenings. The meetings start Jan. 23 will end Feb. 22. This is a series of ten evening meetings.
The meetings will be held at the Youth Building, 201 S. Banyan St. in Savannah. Pre-registration is required by Jan. 20, 2023. There is a fee to cover materials and meeting expenses.
For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, cell phone, at 913-220-3670, field specialist in agronomy.