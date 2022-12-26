MU Extension logo

SAVANNAH, Mo. — An upcoming in-depth soil fertility school from the University of Missouri Extension for row crop and forage producers will address all aspects of soil fertility topics.

According to a news release, the 10-meeting series will cover topics of soils and soil characteristics; soils supplying nutrients and CEC; soil pH and liming; nitrogen processes, products and much more.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags