MARYVILLE, Mo. — MTE Office Center and Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel have been selected as semifinalists for the Missouri Downtown Revitalization Awards 2023, according to a news release from Downtown Maryville.
The awards, given by Missouri Main Street Connection, recognize outstanding achievements in downtown revitalization and showcase the efforts of individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on their communities.
MTE Office Center was nominated for “Best Façade Rehabilitation, under $20,000.” A portion of the nomination submitted by Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison stated, “The updates to the building reflect the dedication that the MTE Office Center family has for their customers and the city of Maryville.”
McDanel was nominated for “Outstanding Public Official.” The news release stated that, in coordination with the Maryville City Council, McDanel’s “passion for fostering economic growth, community engagement, and sustainable development has been instrumental in transforming the downtown.” The nomination submitted by Davison highlighted efforts by the city including the Façade Improvement Grant Program, developing sprinkler system programs to help developers install sprinklers in downtown buildings as required by code and supporting Downtown Maryville in establishing the Downtown Design Guidelines to begin providing structure to projects within the downtown corridor.
“Downtown Maryville is immensely proud of MTE Office Center and Greg McDanel’s achievements,” Davison said in a statement. “Their dedication and commitment to enhancing our community have brought us one step closer to creating a vibrant, inclusive, and economically thriving downtown area.”
The Missouri Downtown Revitalization Awards, considered the premier recognition in the state, aim to celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the revitalization of Missouri’s downtown areas. The winners will be announced at the Missouri Main Street Connection’s Missouri’s Premier Revitalization Conference on Friday.