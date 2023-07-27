MTE Office Center (copy)
MTE Office Center is a semifinalist for “Best Façade Rehabilitation, under $20,000” at the Missouri Main Street Connection’s Missouri’s Premier Revitalization Conference to be held Friday.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — MTE Office Center and Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel have been selected as semifinalists for the Missouri Downtown Revitalization Awards 2023, according to a news release from Downtown Maryville.

The awards, given by Missouri Main Street Connection, recognize outstanding achievements in downtown revitalization and showcase the efforts of individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on their communities.

