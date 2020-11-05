MARYVILLE, Mo. — Captain Phil Rickabaugh of the Maryville Public Safety Fire Division is searching for someone to answer the call to serve the community as a volunteer firefighter.
“It’s always a constant need,” he told The Forum Monday about local staffing. “It seems like as time goes on our personnel or volunteers they get busier and busier. Sometimes we struggle having enough staff to handle a routine what we call a ‘low hazard’ call.”
He explained that right now, with the departure of a couple volunteers, the department’s numbers are low.
“Some of our older members have decided to step down and pass their helmet on to the next generation,” noted a Fire Division news release.
Rickabaugh said the position can be time consuming, but it can differ month to month based on calls. He estimates the position requires an average of about 15 to 20 hours per month and training required for a minimum of four hours per month, but the position doesn’t have a set schedule.
“An emergency can creep up at any time of day,” Rickabaugh said. “Some calls can last 15 minutes, 5 minutes, others can last 6 to 7 hours or days. It’s just unpredictable. It’s the nature of the beast.”
He said it’s a matter of dedication and that it is a lot to ask someone to get up for a call at 3 a.m. or leave a family meal or holiday to go do the job.
But it’s not all about the giving, one local firefighter said he finds the community service aspect of the job to be quite rewarding.
Volunteer firefighter Brandon Jensen said the job does sometimes give him a rush, but he thinks its even more important to serve the community.
“I’ve always kind of been a service guy, that’s the big thing for me,” Jensen said.
He said that even with calls coming at all hours of the day and night, he’s happy to serve his friends, family, neighbors and community in a way that is really needed.
“Somebody’s gotta do it. I love the community service,” Jensen said.
He also noted a camaraderie that has formed among local volunteers.
“I love the brotherhood of the fire department,” he said.
Rickabaugh said there are 17 volunteer firefighters within the Maryville Fire Division and nine within the rural Polk Rural Fire Protection District. While those numbers are lower than he’d like them to be, they’re not much below the typical roster numbers of 20 within the city and 10 in the rural district.
“What’s unique about our department is that we have the rural department ... but the call comes out, we all just respond to each other’s calls,” he said.
Polk Township stores its firefighting equipment at the new R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility, located on the corner of First and Vine streets. However, the department’s budget itself is managed by a separate board.
As far as how the two operate on a call, Rickabaugh explained that the only way you can tell that there are two separate fire departments in the building is by seeing the names on the trucks and on the back of firefighter coats.
The groups are trained together, go to the same calls and answer to Rickabaugh while on the scene.
“We’re all one big team,” he said. “I’m kind of proud of the fact. … Our guys we all just work really well together. I’m proud of the guys for the way there’s no division at all.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association standard for deployment to a scene in a population similar to Maryville’s by volunteer fire departments is a minimum of 10 people for a “low hazard” call like a 2,000 square foot single family dwelling.
So while, the large fires are few and far between, “Thank God,” Rickabaugh said, there have been some times the department has been short-staffed on the scene.
“It just really comes down to the fact that … people do not want to give up their time,” he said. “It is a common thread throughout the volunteer fire service.”
Rickabaugh said that’s a very regular issue among all volunteer fire departments and throughout the country. He said the fire division used to request volunteers and have 15-20 people apply. Now he said they’re only receiving three or four applications at a time.
“It is dirty, hard, work. It really is,” he said. “You need to be in good physical condition to meet the demands of emergency service. It’s just still downright hard work.”
Though the frequency is not regular, Rickabaugh said that makes it even more important to be able to quickly act.
“When that bell rings you better be ready to go,” he said. “A firefighter gains, when you put all the gear on you probably gain 80 pounds.”
He said while the job is physically and emotionally demanding, it can also be incredibly fulfilling.
“At the end of the day, if you’ve made a positive outcome — a positive difference — it’s very rewarding,” Rickabaugh said.
Local volunteer firefighters receive a stipend of $125 per month, a free membership to the Maryville Community Center as well as free camping and golfing at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. Applicants must be over the age of 18 and reside within the city limits of Maryville or the Polk Rural Fire Protection District.
Applicants may pick up an application at City Hall, 415 N. Market St. or online at maryville.org, now through Friday, Nov. 13. For more information contact Rickabaugh at 660-562-3209.