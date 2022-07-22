MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will work to create a code of conduct for parents and coaches after a youth baseball season that saw behavioral incidents from both groups of adults.
“We’ve had a few issues with some coaches, quite a few issues with some parents, so we are creating that code of conduct to basically help us out and let coaches and parents know what we expect of them,” said Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain at an MPR board meeting on Monday. “And if they don’t follow those expectations, then we will ask them not to coach again or have a meeting with those parents to discuss what we expect out of them.”
McLain said some of the problems arise from parents who get too passionate about games that are meant to be fun, recreational learning experiences for kids — not hardcore competitive leagues. Instead, the games have too often become about the adults.
“We’ve had a few issues with parents to coaches or parents to umpires — it’s just getting out of hand,” she said. “So we are going to nip it in the bud before it gets worse and we have a bigger problem on our hands.”
MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said signs will also be posted at fields next year to remind adults that, “these are kids, coaches and umpires are volunteers and it’s just a game.”
Stubblefield also said that MPR staff will become certified as coach instructors and will lead coaches next season through a required training to help give coaches more tools in how to deal with adult behavioral issues.
New additions to the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play have been delayed due to material availability, Stubblefield told the board Monday.
Earlier this year, the city of Maryville and MPR committed to several improvements to the park, including a shelter, shade structures, picnic tables and a new restroom facility. Work on those projects was set to begin in late August, but have now been delayed to late September, Stubblefield.
But it’s not all bad news.
Stubblefield said construction on the projects would also have necessitated the closure of the splash pad. Now, MPR plans to shut down the pad on Sept. 25 to coincide with work on the new additions.
Both McLain and Stubblefield praised lifeguards at the Maryville Aquatic Center during what has been an especially busy summer at the pool so far.
“We’ve had quite a few saves this year and our lifeguards have really been on it,” McLain said. “This year we have a really, really good team of guards.”
More than 7,500 visitors have come to the pool this year, up more than 1,000 over the same time last year.
Stubblefield attributed the spike to a number of factors, including favorable weather conditions. Another factor could also be a shortage of lifeguards across the country that has resulted in other public pools in the region to either significantly reduce hours or close altogether. Maryville’s pool has remained fully staffed.
- McLain said a survey gauging preferences of machine pitch vs. coach pitch sent out to parents of kids in the 7-8 youth baseball league didn’t have a high response rate. But the majority of parents who responded preferred coach pitch, so staff will look into making that change for next season.
- MPR will have the slides at the Aquatic Center inspected for what appears to be the first time in the facility’s 29-year history. Recoating the slides is one of the possible maintenance projects targeted by the quarter-cent sales tax increase approved by voters in April which could cost around $100,000 per slide, Stubblefield said.
- The board approved an expenditure of up to $32,995 to install new safety features on bleachers at Donaldson Westside Park, including fencing to the upper rows of bleachers designed to keep children from climbing on or falling from them. As safety standards have changed since the bleachers were installed, MPR has consistently been dinged by its liability insurance provider for the bleachers. The new equipment is slated for installation in the fall.
- Bailey Fergison, special events and marketing manager, said that about 450 people turned out for the Ashley Barron concert last month and about 250 at the Run With It performance that capped the Summer Concert Series last weekend.
- As part of MPR’s celebration of National Parks and Recreation Month, the last week of July at the Maryville Community Center will be “Bring a Friend Week.” Members will be allowed to bring along a non-member for free during the week.
- The restrooms near the sand volleyball courts at Beal Park have been repaired after another bout of vandalism.