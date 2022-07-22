6-3-21 BRIEFS MPR logo.jpg

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation will work to create a code of conduct for parents and coaches after a youth baseball season that saw behavioral incidents from both groups of adults.

“We’ve had a few issues with some coaches, quite a few issues with some parents, so we are creating that code of conduct to basically help us out and let coaches and parents know what we expect of them,” said Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain at an MPR board meeting on Monday. “And if they don’t follow those expectations, then we will ask them not to coach again or have a meeting with those parents to discuss what we expect out of them.”

