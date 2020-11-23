MARYVILLE, Mo. — Even Santa Claus isn’t immune to the changes required by a global pandemic, but Maryville children will still have the chance to chat with jolly old St. Nick virtually this year.
In a normal year, children both naughty and nice have lined up to sit on Santa’s lap during the annual Winter Wonderland celebration put on by Maryville Parks and Recreation.
This year, MPR and Santa agreed that it wouldn’t be safe to do so, especially with Santa’s travel schedule typically hitting its high point at the end of next month.
Instead, Maggie Rockwood, aquatics and events supervisor at MPR, said during the organization’s monthly board meeting on Monday that it will allow parents to sign up their children for personal Zoom meetings with Santa, or if that’s not possible, then a phone call.
The dates for the remote conversations with Santa are tentatively set for the Saturday mornings of Dec. 5 and 19.
The annual Breakfast in Whoville event will also not take place this year.
Other MPR notes
- Sixty-six participants have signed up for the basketball clinic, the highest number in the program’s history.
- Rockwood said that the Movie in the Park held last month was successful, but cold, and MPR could expand the program into warmer months.
- The community center will raise the age to be in the weight room without adult supervision to 16.
- Tim Conn submitted his resignation to the board, and applicant Charlie Clodfelter’s name will be submitted to Maryville City Council to fill Conn’s spot on the board.