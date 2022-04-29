MARYVILLE, Mo. — Following the landslide passage of a sales tax increase earlier this month, the Maryville Parks and Recreation board set spending priorities at its April 18 meeting.
In the lead-up to the vote on April 5, MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said the agency would work on a park-by-park basis on repairs, renovations and improvements.
According to meeting minutes from the April 18 meeting, that’s exactly how it will go, starting with one of the most pressing needs: the heating and cooling system at the Maryville Community Center.
The board arranged six projects in order of priority at the meeting:
- Community center HVAC
- Sunrise Bark dog park
- Donaldson Westside Park
- Other community center projects
- Maryville Aquatic Center
- Beal Park
- Community center
Topping the list is the HVAC system at the community center, which is the same one that was installed when the facility was first constructed 20 years ago. With summer looming, Stubblefield has said that the air conditioning simply can no longer keep up — last year temperatures in the gym frequently reached 80 degrees.
Further down the list of priorities are other projects at the community center, like repairs to the parking lot and sidewalks, interior lighting replacements, a new security system and a new phone system.
Sunrise Bark
The dog park — unofficially referred to by parks staff as Sunrise Bark — was the most-requested feature in a 2020 community survey included as part of MPR’s master plan document.
The park will take up residence in part of the existing Sunrise Park adjacent to Depot Street and across from the New Nodaway Humane Society.
Much of the park’s beginning infrastructure will be paid for through $75,000 in American Rescue Plan funds allocated by the Maryville City Council.
Donaldson Westside
Items slated for improvement at Donaldson Westside Park include repairs to the road and parking lots, along with installation of proper drainage and irrigation systems.
MPR also plans on adding field improvements, batting cages, ADA-compliant parking and additional shade structures.
Aquatic center
Repairs will take priority at the aquatic center, including to the building itself. MPR also plans to recoat the slides, add additional shade and install a family restroom.
Beal Park
At Beal Park, projects include redoing the tennis courts and converting some into pickleball courts, along with restroom upgrades, ballfield improvements and updates to the playground.
Summer Concert Series
MPR’s annual Summer Concert Series at Donaldson Westside Park will return in force this year with one concert per month starting in May.
The series will kick off on May 21 with Petty Thieves with Silver Bullet, a Tom Petty and Bob Seger tribute band.
June 18 will feature Ashley Barron, whose single “Beer in a Bar” reached No. 37 on the Billboard country charts.
And the final concert will be held on July 16, featuring Run With It, a Kansas City-based pop and rock band.
All concerts will also have multiple vendors and a food truck on site.
Other MPR notes
- MPR will use $25,594 in reserve funds to pay for installation of a concrete slab that will house a planned shelter and sidewalk tie-in at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play. The contract with VF Anderson Builders was approved on Monday by the City Council.
- Youth spring soccer has 250 participants.
- Registration for Youth Sizzlin’ Hoops and adult sand volleyball began on April 25 and runs through May 13.
- More than 800 people and 43 vendors attended the Spring Craft Fair on April 9.
- MPR cookbooks are available at the front desk of the Maryville Community Center for $5.
- MPR crews repaired the shade cover at Citizens Field at Donaldson Westside Park that was damaged last fall.
- Alex Bean was hired as recreation and athletics coordinator.
- DeAnn Davison, who began work this month as the tourism director for the city of Maryville and executive director of the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization, resigned from the parks board as required by city code for a city employee. After reviewing applications, the board approved recommending Buddy Mayfield to fill the remainder of Davison’s term which runs through May 2023. The recommendation will go to the City Council, which approves board appointments.
- Adam Teale announced his intention to step down from the parks board when his term ends on June 1. The board will recommend to the council that Jordyn Greenhaw take his place.