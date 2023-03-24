MARYVILLE, Mo. — After only 22 kids signed up, Maryville Parks and Recreation will not offer baseball this summer for kids ages 9 and older.
Kristy McLain, recreation and aquatic supervisor at MPR, told the parks board during Monday’s regular meeting that with fewer than two dozen kids, there was no way to form teams across the 9-10, 11-12 and 13-16 age groups.
“So those 22 kids that wanted to play ball with us, now they don’t have that option,” she told The Forum.
The low number of signups is in stark contrast to younger age groups, which still see strong registration numbers — McLain said T-ball, for example, will field 10 teams this spring.
Instead, McLain and MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said that the majority of older kids who play baseball in the area are doing so as part of private select and traveling teams, which start accepting players at age 9. With multiple teams and plenty of parents willing to pay the cost, kids have migrated away from MPR’s program to those teams, which many parents believe can offer a more competitive environment.
This year’s drop in participation, though, was unprecedented. Last year, McLain said MPR had around 60 players across the 9-16 age groups — enough to field one team in 9-10 and two each in 11-12 and 13-16.
McLain said the 22 who signed up this year were all reimbursed or had the cost credited to their account. The group included a recipient of MPR’s scholarship fund that uses donations from civic organizations to pay the program cost for a child whose family can’t afford it.
“We hope to hold a clinic so those kids can at least play some type of baseball,” McLain said. “A lot of them ended up moving to other teams that I have suggested to them so they’re not completely out of playing baseball for the summer, but, we lost those kids to other select teams.”
But the families who can’t make a travel team work because of cost or other reasons that have nothing to do with a child’s desire to play baseball, McLain said, are the ones she said she felt MPR’s program was especially built to serve.
“Yeah, the loss of revenue has hurt us and our budget, but we’re more worried about those kids that don’t get to play,” she told The Forum. The kids that can’t play travel ball, “they now don’t even have an option, because we can’t make a team.”
Stubblefield told The Forum that it’s likely MPR won’t see those numbers go back up. Instead, he said MPR will likely focus on providing baseball for younger boys and rent out its fields for games and tournaments to other organizations with older baseball teams.
Water heater
Also at Monday’s board meeting, Stubblefield told the board that the water heater at the Maryville Aquatic Center is no longer functioning. The unit is more than 30 years old, he said.
McLain said that typically, MPR turns the heater on at the beginning of the season to help keep the water as warm as possible — in order for the pool to open, the water temperature plus the air temperature must be at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit.
“We maybe run it for a couple weeks and then we shut it off because it’s so expensive to run it, and then we don’t turn it on the rest of the summer — and pray for the best,” she said.
But even last year, the heater didn’t work. This year, McLain said the biggest change will see lifeguard training head to Clarinda because the temperature likely won’t be high enough to safely train lifeguards here ahead of the pool’s opening.
Stubblefield said he would like to wait on replacing or repairing the unit, which will likely cost upwards of around $50,000, until a feasibility study is completed to determine the most efficient way to move forward on either long-term upkeep on the current pool facility or a new one.
Other MPR news
- The board approved a new policy requiring MPR to run background checks on all volunteer coaches for youth sports. Previously, only coaches in baseball were required to have their backgrounds checked because of Little League policy.
- McLain said 252 kids have signed up for spring soccer, up two from last spring.
- MPR will raise prices for reservations and preparation of baseball fields to help make up for increases in the cost of labor and materials.
- Work on the new heating and cooling system at the community center continues and could be finished within the next few weeks.
- Stubblefield said that after the HVAC system is installed, bleachers for the community center gym are likely next on the list for the facility.
- Four new spin bikes are expected to arrive at the community center in April. Stubblefield said that class instructors tested out different models and agreed on which would be best for the community center to purchase.