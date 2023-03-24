Donaldson Westside Park
SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — After only 22 kids signed up, Maryville Parks and Recreation will not offer baseball this summer for kids ages 9 and older.

Kristy McLain, recreation and aquatic supervisor at MPR, told the parks board during Monday’s regular meeting that with fewer than two dozen kids, there was no way to form teams across the 9-10, 11-12 and 13-16 age groups.

