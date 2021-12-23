MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation crews are still cleaning up damage from last week’s storm at multiple parks.
At an MPR board meeting Monday, Director Jeff Stubblefield said the storm that moved through Maryville on Dec. 15 led to downed trees and damage at Beal, Franklin, Judah, Sisson-Eek and Donaldson Westside parks, along with damage to signs at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play.
A restroom roof at Sisson-Eek Park was damaged by a tree, as was a neighbor’s fence at Judah Park. At Donaldson Westside, the concession stand sustained some damage from the high winds, as did a dugout roof that ended up in center field.
Other MPR notes
- Stubblefield said that attendance at the Maryville Community Center has returned to roughly the same levels as 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Youth basketball will have more than 190 participants with 25 teams this year.
- At its Monday meeting, the board approved the purchase of two new treadmills for the community center at up to $16,000 total, though Stubblefield said the estimated cost is about $15,000.
- The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2022.
- Stubblefield said that attendance at the Maryville Community Center has returned to roughly the same levels as 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Youth basketball will have more than 190 participants with 25 teams this year.
- At its Monday meeting, the board approved the purchase of two new treadmills for the community center at up to $16,000 total, though Stubblefield said the estimated cost is about $15,000.
- The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2022.