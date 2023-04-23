MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation is asking pet owners to pick up after their dogs so soccer players can step freely.
During Monday’s MPR board meeting, MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said that dog waste at the Donaldson Westside Park soccer fields has reached critical mass.
“The parents of (participants in) these youth activities ... don’t particularly care for it when they see these landmines and then get it in their cars,” Stubblefield said. “So if you can just ask the pet owners that use our parks to please be respectful and pick up after your pet.”
Stubblefield said MPR has installed a pet waste disposal station near the soccer fields and plans to add more at Donaldson along with Judah, Sisson-Eek and Beal parks.