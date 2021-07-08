MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation is looking for vandals that have caused significant damage to bathrooms at Beal Park.
MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said Thursday that his agency has had to replace two sinks in the restrooms near the sand volleyball courts over the past week after they were destroyed by vandals. Also damaged or destroyed were multiple soap and paper towel dispensers at multiple park restrooms, he said.
“All these items are not cheap to replace, so MPR could sure use the public’s help,” Stubblefield said in an email. “If you see something, say something or contact public safety and/or MPR to report vandalism.”
Stubblefield stressed that the destruction of the property means MPR will need to spend money that could have been spent elsewhere to repair them.