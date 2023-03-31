MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Police Department has been awarded a $20,000 matching grant by the Missouri Department of Public Safety to upgrade communications equipment.
During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian said that the $20,000 award in Peace Officer Grant funds was the maximum allowable grant award.
The grant will be used to purchase seven new mobile radio units and associated equipment that are compatible with the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network (MOSWIN). The statewide protocol allows law enforcement and emergency services personnel to communicate with each other on the same system from any point throughout the state.
Both the Maryville Fire Department, which received a similar grant earlier this month, and the police department have been working on the upgrades with the assistance of grant programs. Ultimately, upgrading the systems for each department will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The $20,000 award comes on the heels of a separate $20,000 matching grant awarded by the state’s public safety to the Maryville Police Department last month.
The grants come from the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan dollars, and the city’s matching funds for each grant are slated to come from the unallocated reserve of its own Rescue Plan funds. More than $100,000 remain unallocated by the city, the bulk of which are likely to be used for opportunities like these as they come up.