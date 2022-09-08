Northwest Regional Communications logo

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Police Department is pushing for a significant pay raise for 911 dispatchers in the face of “critical” staffing shortages.

During a quarterly meeting of the consolidated 911 board on Tuesday morning, Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian presented a detailed report to the board outlining issues with staffing and recommending a raise for dispatchers that would bring their pay near or at the level of other emergency personnel.

