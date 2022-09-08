MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville Police Department is pushing for a significant pay raise for 911 dispatchers in the face of “critical” staffing shortages.
During a quarterly meeting of the consolidated 911 board on Tuesday morning, Maryville Police Chief Ron Christian presented a detailed report to the board outlining issues with staffing and recommending a raise for dispatchers that would bring their pay near or at the level of other emergency personnel.
The police department oversees operations of the Northwest Regional Communications Center, which was formed when 911 dispatch operations in Nodaway County were consolidated in the R. Keith Wood Public Safety Facility in 2020. In June, the center began providing dispatch services for Worth County as well.
The NRCC is authorized for seven full-time and five part-time positions, but the center has had difficulty filling those positions and retaining employees consistently.
Over the summer, Christian said, three police officers and a fire lieutenant who have been cross-trained for dispatch services have filled in as needed, with one police officer working eight straight weeks in the dispatch center to make up for staffing shortfalls.
In fact, Christian said, a fire lieutenant was working in the dispatch center during Tuesday’s meeting so that Dispatch Supervisor Jessica Rickabaugh, who runs the center’s day-to-day operations as its chief administrator and also regularly works shifts as a dispatcher, could attend.
“So we’ve been making it work and I don’t think there’s been any disruption of service, but it has diminished the overall operation,” Christian told the board.
Christian’s recommendation, endorsed by Maryville city officials, calls for the starting pay for 911 dispatchers to jump from $15.20 per hour to $18.27 per hour after completing training and a probationary period.
According to Christian’s research, that would put the pay at the NRCC at a level commensurate with other similarly sized dispatch operations in Missouri.
It would also bring the pay up to a level near or at that of other personnel involved in the chain of response to emergencies, including police officers, instead of being paid according to job titles that are categorized as administrative or clerical work.
“The role of a dispatcher has evolved into an emergency first responder capable of giving life-saving instructions during medical emergencies,” the report stated. “The team members of the (NRCC) are required to be highly trained and high functioning individuals capable of managing chaotic and demanding calls. Unfortunately, individuals who are capable of such tasks are highly sought after and the staff of the (NRCC) can often find more lucrative positions elsewhere.”
City documents estimated the total cost of the increase, including benefits and a proposed 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment that would apply to all city employees, would be around $95,000. According to the consolidation agreement between the city and county, the two entities split the costs associated with the center evenly.
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel said he plans to propose to the City Council next week that the city pay for its share out of American Rescue Plan funds, absorbing the added personnel costs over the next two years. By the end of that period, a new funding mechanism should be in place for the center, he said.
Currently, the center’s operations are paid for partially by landline telephone taxes, but those revenues don’t come close to covering the cost of the center, leaving the remainder to come out of general revenue funds from the city and county’s coffers.
As part of the agreement to create the NRCC in the first place, the two entities agreed that the newly created consolidated 911 board would study possible funding mechanisms and agree on a recommendation to adopt one. At the time, city officials had favored a cell phone tax while county officials had pushed for a voter-approved sales tax. Because state law caps such a cell device fee at $1 per device, the revenues would not fully fund the center’s operations, unlike a sales tax. However, city officials argued that neither city nor county dispatch operations had been fully funded at any time in recent memory, and felt a sales tax may be unlikely to be approved by voters.
Late last year, a subcommittee of the board began studying funding mechanisms. According to the agreement between the county and the city, the board must make a recommendation for a future, permanent funding mechanism by the end of 2022, and either party may opt out of the agreement at the end of 2024.
Generally, the Nodaway County Commissioners were receptive to the pay raise proposal, but had little time to review the MPD report prior to Tuesday’s meeting and asked for more time to discuss how to move forward. Of particular concern was how to pay for the proposed increase, especially if the future funding mechanism is not implemented by the time Rescue Plan funds expire in 2024.
The commissioners planned to have an answer by the end of Thursday about the plan, which would give time for Maryville city officials to adjust its budget proposals ahead of a City Council meeting on Monday.