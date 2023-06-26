Kayak vending machine

The Maryville City Council approved on Monday the purchase of a kayak vending machine like this one that will be installed at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park. The unit at Mozingo will have eight lockers, four standard kayaks, two tandem kayaks and two stand-up paddleboards.

 HRI Vending

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mozingo Lake Recreation Park will be adding a kayak vending machine, allowing visitors to rent kayaks on-site through an automated kiosk.

During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, the council approved a $13,800 agreement with HRI Vending to purchase an eight-unit kayak kiosk that will allow rentals of four standard kayaks, two tandem kayaks and two stand-up paddleboards.

