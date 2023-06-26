MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mozingo Lake Recreation Park will be adding a kayak vending machine, allowing visitors to rent kayaks on-site through an automated kiosk.
During Monday’s regular City Council meeting, the council approved a $13,800 agreement with HRI Vending to purchase an eight-unit kayak kiosk that will allow rentals of four standard kayaks, two tandem kayaks and two stand-up paddleboards.
Users will be able to use a touch screen on the side of the kiosk to select what they’d like to rent and for how long, then swipe a credit card that unlocks the corresponding kayak or paddleboard and the equipment. The kayaks are secured to the back of the unit, while the lockers store equipment like life jackets and paddles. The customer can also use the locker for storage while they’re using the equipment.
When they’re finished, the customer swipes the same credit card and returns the equipment.
The unit ordered by Mozingo will have its own solar panels to power it and will allow for park personnel to remotely access the unit as well in case, for example, they need to unlock a locker for any reason.
Mozingo Director Jordyn Greenhaw said that the kiosk will be placed at the parking lot of the ADA boat ramp and is expected to arrive after about 6-8 weeks. She said it’s possible that the unit could go into service for boaters this fall.
The Mozingo board has not yet discussed pricing for the rentals, she said.
Mozingo had budgeted $25,000 for the new kayak vending machine system. The remainder of the budgeted money will be spent on kayaks, paddles and life jackets.
During construction, an existing sanitary sewer line had to be moved. Additionally, contractors found a 12-by-30-foot steel storage tank underground that city officials believe is likely an abandoned sanitary sewer lift station. The tank could not be removed, so the contractor took off the top of the tank and put in flowable fill up to the grade of the new pipe.
The total change order came to an additional $24,766 to the existing $151,320 project. The new additions will be paid for through remaining American Rescue Plan funding not yet allocated by the city.
Rezoning
The council unanimously approved a request by Frankie and Brylie Chesnut to rezone the property located at 613 E. Thompson St. from R-2 Single-Family Residence to R-3 Multi-Family Residence to allow the owners to convert the basement of an existing single-family unit into an apartment to create a duplex-type unit.
Some neighbors had expressed concerns to the Planning and Zoning Commission about potential drainage issues and stated that although they were not opposed to the planned duplex, they did not want a four-plex at the site.
City officials said that any drainage issues would need to be addressed when the owner applies for a building permit, but the issues would likely be minor.
A four-plex would only be eligible to be built on the site where the existing building sits, and the owners said they intend to add the basement unit there, not demolish the existing building.
- Twenty new full-hookup sites on the south side of the Mozingo RV campground opened for reservations last week through the park’s website. Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said the first week of reservations sold out within the first four minutes.
- The council also approved a $12,000 agreement with Nodaway Contracting for the purchase and hauling of 500 tons of river sand to the RV park for the construction of a beach at the RV park.
- Council members approved a $29,709.64 agreement with FleetPride Heavy Duty Parts & Service for repairs to a dump truck used by the Public Works Department.