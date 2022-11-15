11-14-22 council.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Participants in the Maryville Rotary Golf Tournament are shown last year. Fees at the Sechrest 18 will go up next year at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, along with fees for cabin rentals and camping.

 FORUM FILE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved rate increases for cabins, camping and golf at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park due to increased costs, much of which stems from skyrocketing demand and usage of the park.

Mozingo Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw said that due to increased demand for the cabins year-round, Mozingo has had to increase staffing to include year-round maintenance and housekeeping. Last month, the Mozingo Advisory Board approved recommending the rate increases, which Greenhaw said are still below similar rates for cabin rentals in the region.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags