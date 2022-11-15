MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Maryville City Council on Monday approved rate increases for cabins, camping and golf at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park due to increased costs, much of which stems from skyrocketing demand and usage of the park.
Mozingo Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw said that due to increased demand for the cabins year-round, Mozingo has had to increase staffing to include year-round maintenance and housekeeping. Last month, the Mozingo Advisory Board approved recommending the rate increases, which Greenhaw said are still below similar rates for cabin rentals in the region.
The pricing increases will not affect the smallest cabins, cabins 3 and 6, which sleep up to four people each. The other six cabins will see increases of between $15-60 during peak season.
Additionally, the RV and camping rates are also going up.
Greenhaw said that Mozingo was notified by United Electric Cooperative that its electric services would no longer be considered “seasonal” because of increased year-round use, and instead would be transitioned to a “corporate business” pricing model. The switch will result in another $40,000 in electric costs this year with two more increases slated over the next two years, Greenhaw said. Added water prices will also raise utility costs.
Currently, the camping rates are split among four categories: Main RV, Reserved RV, Equestrian RV and Tent Camping. But those classifications aren’t the industry standard, Greenhaw said, making predictable pricing more difficult for visitors to gauge.
Instead, Mozingo will change its pricing model for campsites based on amenities across its 108 RV sites — with 20 more nearly complete — and 37 tent camping spaces. The new classifications will be Electric Only, Electric/Water, Water/Electric/Sewage, Equestrian RV and Tent Camping.
And due to increased usage of the Sechrest 18 golf course, fees will be going up there too.
More personnel have been needed for course upkeep and services — including a full-time golf pro assistant and a full-time maintenance position. That and the rising cost of chemicals, which Greenhaw said have risen approximately 30-100 percent alongside 20 percent increases for sand and other supplies.
Additionally, Greenhaw said the increased fees will go toward future major maintenance projects as the course approaches its 28th year of operation, including the replacement or repair of sand bunkers that have surpassed their life expectancy and replacement of some irrigation pumps.
All rate increases will be effective Dec. 1.
Inclusive playground
In other news at Mozingo, the council approved a plan to apply for a federal grant to update the Lions Shelter Playground at The Point to an all-inclusive playground.
Greenhaw said the playground was last renovated in 2002.
The plan for the new renovation is to replace all playground equipment and to replace the wood chip surfacing with rubber bonded playground surfacing. Greenhaw said the rest of the area is already ADA-accessible.
The city will apply for a $300,000 grant through the Department of the Interior’s Land and Water Conservation Fund with a 50 percent local match to pay for the project, which Greenhaw said wouldn’t begin until funds are disbursed next summer.
The grants are funded by offshore oil and gas leases, and is facilitated in Missouri by the Missouri State Parks Division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
Beal Park, Judah Park, MOERA, Mozingo, Robertson-Crist Park, Wabash Park and the Horace Mann Laboratory School at Northwest Missouri State University have all seen improvements from LWCF grant funding in the past, according to MDNR.
- City Manager Greg McDanel said city officials have spoken with contractor VF Anderson Builders about filling in the significant drop-offs along parts of South Main Street, including near the intersection with South Avenue where rain didn’t help matters, as winter approaches. He encouraged drivers to drive slowly and extra carefully over the winter.
- Council members approved a $12,575 contract with Barmann Farms & Excavating to remove approximately 360 feet of “invasive trees” located on the south side of hole 14 of the Sechrest 18 golf course. City officials said that opening the tree line will increase airflow in the area and provide necessary sunlight for the fairways and surrounding greens. It will also open views from the family cabins to the golf course.
- The council approved a request by the Maryville Downtown Improvement Organization to hold its annual Christmas parade on Dec. 2 beginning at 6 p.m. The event will begin on North Main Street at Franklin Park and go south on Main Street to Third Street, leading to Santa at the Downtown Pocket Park.
- Becky Albrecht, executive director of the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce, to the Maryville Tourism Committee as the chamber’s designated representative. The seat has been vacant since former director Amy Gessert resigned from the chamber in July. Albrecht took over on Sept. 1. The committee still has one at-large position vacant.
- Lani Derks, Selena Foreman and Rose Viau were reappointed to the Mozingo Advisory Board to three-year terms that will expire on Oct. 1, 2025.
- Chris Wallace was reappointed as the city’s representative on the Missouri Extension Council to a two-year term that will expire on March 1, 2024.